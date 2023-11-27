Bryan Rust Getting Closer to Return

The Penguins have been without star winger Bryan Rust for the past three games, as he is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. But a return could come in the near future, as Rust was a full participant at practice on Monday, and Mike Sullivan said he will likely be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game in Nashville.

“We’ll see how things react here overnight and going into the morning,” Rust said. “Today was definitely a step in the right direction. Felt good to be out there practicing with the guys. Obviously hasn’t been a long time, but any time you’re out, it sucks."

It certainly does, as Rust is an especially difficult player to replace. His offensive game speaks for itself, as he ranks tied with Evgeni Malkin for second on the team with nine goals in just 17 appearances. It’s been a terrific start following a season where Rust wasn’t thrilled with the consistency of his play despite hitting the 20-goal mark for a fourth straight year.

But as Sullivan has pointed out, Rust came off of the first power-play unit and became a bigger part of the penalty kill, which had an impact on his production.

“He entered this league as a defensive player, as a checker. I still think that's the strength of his game,” Sullivan said. “But he's developed an offensive side to his game in his time in the NHL. I think he's developed into a legitimate top-six forward in this league that can score goals and create opportunities for his linemates.”

What’s helped Rust evolve into that sort of player, and have the start he did, is trusting his instincts and everything he’s learned over the last decade since debuting during the 2013-14 season.

“Just keep moving my feet. Don’t second-guess myself, don’t hesitate out there,” he said.