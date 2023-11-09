Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' forward group has had no shortage of storylines through the first 13 games of the season.
Andrei Svechnikov's health and eventual return to the lineup drew a plethora of rightful attention. Sebastian Aho going down with an injury and missing time went almost hand-in-hand.
Teuvo Teravainen started hot and Martin Necas doesn't appear far off from where he ended his career-best 2022-23 season.
But how about Stefan Noesen?
With four multi-point games already this season, he shares a tie for the team lead in that category with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, an impressive statistic given that his average time on ice (11:44) ranks second-fewest among all forwards on the team.
A pivotal utility piece to the Canes offense, the 30-year-old is finding ways to produce despite a seemingly ever-changing role.