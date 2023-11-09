Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

"[I feel like my game is] trending up. I think right now it's just more getting comfortable in situations with the guys we've been playing with," Noesen remarked.

Priding himself on being a Swiss Army Knife-type player, the winger's versatility has been needed throughout the first month of the campaign.

When the team elected to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen to start the season, Noesen and Jack Drury were the tandem that needed a rotating fill-in.

When Aho went down, Noesen's services were needed in the top six. After #20 returned, it was back to being alongside Drury, his former American Hockey League teammate.

There, sometimes it's been Brendan Lemieux with the two, and for a pair of games, it was Svechnikov. Recently, it was Necas, a move that prompted Noesen, a right-handed shot, to play the left side of the ice. Now it appears to be Michael Bunting taking his turn on the opposite wing.

Regardless of who it's been beside him, or where he's played, Noesen's produced.

"I want to be able to show that I can play anywhere up and down the lineup. I want to be able to show what my bread and butter is, so this year is kind of more of the same from last year," the Texas-born product continued. "Last year I was able to establish myself as a full-time player here and now I have the chance to do that in back-to-back years, which I haven't been able to do yet in my NHL career."