Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT

Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo

Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo

In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse

Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island

Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York

Preview: November 4 at New York

Canes Come Up Short Against Rangers

Projected Lineup: November 2 at New York

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Preview: November 2 at New York

Stastny Announces Retirement

Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk

Teravainen Continues His Blazing Start, Nets Game-Winner In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: October 30 at Philadelphia

Preview: October 30 at Philadelphia

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

"I want to be able to show that I can play anywhere up and down the lineup. I want to be able to show what my bread and butter is, so this year is kind of more of the same from last year."

10.2.23 Noesen Feature
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' forward group has had no shortage of storylines through the first 13 games of the season.

Andrei Svechnikov's health and eventual return to the lineup drew a plethora of rightful attention. Sebastian Aho going down with an injury and missing time went almost hand-in-hand.

Teuvo Teravainen started hot and Martin Necas doesn't appear far off from where he ended his career-best 2022-23 season.

But how about Stefan Noesen?

With four multi-point games already this season, he shares a tie for the team lead in that category with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, an impressive statistic given that his average time on ice (11:44) ranks second-fewest among all forwards on the team.

A pivotal utility piece to the Canes offense, the 30-year-old is finding ways to produce despite a seemingly ever-changing role.

"[I feel like my game is] trending up. I think right now it's just more getting comfortable in situations with the guys we've been playing with," Noesen remarked.

Priding himself on being a Swiss Army Knife-type player, the winger's versatility has been needed throughout the first month of the campaign.

When the team elected to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen to start the season, Noesen and Jack Drury were the tandem that needed a rotating fill-in.

When Aho went down, Noesen's services were needed in the top six. After #20 returned, it was back to being alongside Drury, his former American Hockey League teammate.

There, sometimes it's been Brendan Lemieux with the two, and for a pair of games, it was Svechnikov. Recently, it was Necas, a move that prompted Noesen, a right-handed shot, to play the left side of the ice. Now it appears to be Michael Bunting taking his turn on the opposite wing.

Regardless of who it's been beside him, or where he's played, Noesen's produced.

"I want to be able to show that I can play anywhere up and down the lineup. I want to be able to show what my bread and butter is, so this year is kind of more of the same from last year," the Texas-born product continued. "Last year I was able to establish myself as a full-time player here and now I have the chance to do that in back-to-back years, which I haven't been able to do yet in my NHL career."

Now in his 10th professional season, Noesen's goals remain team-first, and he's clearly bought in on doing his part to help the team reach their ultimate goal.

However, on a personal level, remaining an every night player in the Canes' lineup is his hope after nine years of bouncing around, including 224 games in the AHL.

Since playing his first NHL game in the league in 2015, he's remained solely on a big club's roster for consecutive seasons just once. After a largely successful 2017-18 season in New Jersey, he was in and out of the lineup the following season.

Attempting to accomplish what didn't come to life then, Noesen attributes a belief from his coaching staff as a reason why he believes that goal is an attainable one.

"I was given the opportunity and I have a coaching staff that believes in me. I've never had that in the NHL," #23 said in appreciation of Rod Brind'Amour and Assistant Coach Jeff Daniels. "Having someone at the top that believes in you really does wonders for anyone."

Producing an NHL career-best 36 points last year, the power forward is off to a strong start with eight points in 13 games this year.

"He's a smart hockey player. You see it, offensively. He thinks the game pretty well," Brind'Amour offered. "He knows what his skills are. He knows he's not a really quick guy that gets up and down the ice. But around the net, he's got a really good sense and a good touch. He makes a lot of good plays down there around the goal-line area and he's been a big plus for us."

11.3.23 Noesen2

Noesen and Brent Burns celebrate a goal during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Daniels, who runs Carolina's forwards, sees it the same.

"He came in and he earned the spot. He's earned his power play time and he understands that he's a 'circles down' guy. He needs to be at the net," Daniels praised of Noesen. "He's ready when his opportunity comes. He proved last year that he's an NHL player and hopefully, he can keep building on that."

The theme of Noesen being a force around the net extends beyond the coaching staff. Drury, who won a Calder Cup with him in 2022, echoes the same.

"He's so good below the dots. He's one of the best in the league when it comes to playing down low, below the line, and around the net," Drury raved of Noesen. "He's got really good hands too and he always understands what he needs to do with the puck."

Now with 44 points as a member of the Canes, that number already eclipses his total from his 145-game tenure as a member of the Devils.  Passing it in 54 fewer games, Noesen's objective is to continue using his strong suits to pitch in for the group, no matter where or who he skates with.

"I'm just trying to continue to build my game off what I've been able to do already," he finished.  "I pride myself on being that guy who can be put in any situation and thrive."

