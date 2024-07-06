Allie LaCombe To Join Coaching Staff For Development Camp

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Allie LaCombe will join the coaching staff for the team’s upcoming Prospects Development Camp, in partnership with the NHL Coaches’ Association (NHLCA) Female Coaches Program.

LaCombe, 31, has been invited to assist the coaching staff during development camp, where she will work closely with Chicago Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott and Hurricanes development coaches Daniel Bochner, Peter Harrold, Kevin McCarthy and Jason Muzzatti, both on and off the ice. A member of the NHLCA Female Coaches Program, LaCombe also coached at the Vancouver Canucks’ development camp last year.

“We’re excited to partner with the Female Coaches Program again this year, as it provides an opportunity for Allie as well as our development staff and prospects,” said Tulsky. “Our organization will benefit from continued diversity of viewpoint, and Allie will gain additional exposure to coaching at the NHL level that we hope will aid her as she furthers the growth of our sport in the south.”

LaCombe is the co-founder, assistant hockey director and head coach for the Nashville Warriors Hockey Club in Nolensville, Tennessee. She has spent three seasons coaching the program’s travel teams, and she also has professional experience providing on-ice skill development to players at the NHL, American Hockey League (AHL), collegiate and junior levels. LaCombe played seven seasons of collegiate and professional hockey as a forward from 2011-20, most recently with the Connecticut Whale of the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) in 2019-20. She also spent two seasons in the European Women’s Hockey League (EWHL) with Austria’s Vienna Sabres (2015-16) and Kazakhstan’s Almaty Aisulu (2018-19), winning the EWHL title with Vienna. The Eden Prairie, Minn., native played four collegiate seasons at Syracuse from 2011-15 and led Division I in faceoff percentage (67.9%) as a senior.

About the NHLCA Female Coaches Program

The NHLCA Female Coaches Program is an initiative that aims to support female coaches in several areas, including skills development, leadership strategies, communication tactics, networking and career advancement opportunities. For more information about the program and the women involved, click here.