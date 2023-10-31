Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk

Why are the palm of Teravainen's gloves yellow when other player’s gloves are not? - @cwineyb
It’s another custom thing. You can get leather palms, cotton palms, faux leather palms. That’s just what he prefers.
So he could have any color palms, in theory.
Pink?
Well, maybe not any color, but sometimes the manufacturers only make things in certain colors.
Coghlan and Stefan Noesen have grey palms. Jordan has white palms.
We didn’t tell him he has to have yellow palms, he just tried something, liked it, and stuck with them.
For a lot of the guys, it’s just stuff they’ve become accustomed to and liked, so they stick with it.
What’re some of the biggest differences between working in the AHL and NHL? - @Helmsey_41 / @anthony_rascati
You have to really be on top of what you’re traveling with in the American League. You don’t have trunks to travel with. You can only have so many bags in the back of a Penske or what can fit under the bus.
You have to be dialed in with everything.
You have guys coming down from the NHL and up from the ECHL. Thankfully, when I was with Charlotte, and they were affiliated with the Canes, both teams obviously wore red as their primary color.
When guys would come down, they’d come with pants, a helmet, and gloves. We’d only have to cover the guys coming from the ECHL.
Here, or when we were affiliated with Chicago, we had to travel with all of the guys that could potentially be called up, their gear. Helmet, pants, gloves, shoes, socks, workout gear, etc.
In the AHL, you can’t waste any space. Logistics-wise, it was a real help in learning how to pack and time management.
You’re also playing three games in three days a lot. So Friday night you’re playing a game, Saturday night you’re playing a game in a different city. Sunday, different game, different city.
You have to really be able to move quickly and diligently.
Here, travel is a little easier, locker rooms are bigger, you have more people, etc.
So, if you bring your skills and add them to a team of guys all working together on it, it’s a good thing.