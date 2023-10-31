Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk

How long does a player wear a pair of skates for? - @StormSurgeCards

It all depends on the player.

Brett Pesce will go the longest without changing, he'll only wear one or two pairs throughout the entire season.

Jordan Staal will go through the most pairs. The way he's built, it breaks down the skate boots so much quicker than a player like Seth Jarvis. The padding in the boot will just become weak and soft over time, so it's like your shoe loosening up.

A lot of guys will average a new pair every three or four weeks.

Has there ever been a time when something didn't make the trip? - @HowieHandorf

There has. Maybe it's best we not say what it was.

We try and set the truck up the same way every time we load, so that way we can notice if a trunk or a bag is missing. We also run through a checklist of everything.

What's the worst damage a player has done to a piece of equipment? - @AnnieGoldman

Seth Jarvis got his cup destroyed by friendly fire from Brendan Smith a few years ago in the playoffs. I think it was in Boston. Either that or a kneecap on a shinguard cracking.

Nine out of ten times something like that happens, it's from blocking a shot.

How many sticks do the players go through in a season? - @CaniacCarla / @bethmysoul / @_cathyyy82

Again, that depends on the player. Some guys will use a new stick every game. So, that's guaranteed 82.

Brett Pesce is a new stick every game. Jordan Staal is a new stick every game. Dmitry Orlov is a new stick every game.

Other guys may be two sticks in three games. You usually plan for one stick per game, per player. So, let's say you're carrying 20 players and there are 82 games, that's over 1,600 sticks per year.

When a player decides they are done with a stick, what do they do with it?

It then becomes a practice stick.

The life cycle of a stick is that they'll start a game with a new stick. Their other two sticks are two sticks from previous games. Unless, of course, they broke.

When it's time to make room for a new one, the one becomes a practice stick. As they add a new stick to the practice rotation, one comes out of that mix. That's when it will go the yard sale inventory, community relations, auctions, and stuff like that.

How do they know which one to take out of the rotation?

They can tell. It's not always the one that's been in the rotation the longest that then comes out.

When they're using a stick, they'll be able to tell when the fiberglass is breaking down and the flex isn't what it should be.