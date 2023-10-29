Prospects Update: October

Nadeau Off To A Strong Start At School

Carolina selected Bradly Nadeau in the first round of this summer's draft after he produced 113 points in 54 games in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Now beginning his journey at the University of Maine, the talented forward is playing at a new level and still producing at the same high rate.

With four points in his first four games, Nadeau, just as he was in the BCHL, is also playing on the same line as his brother, Josh. Josh, who is a year older and went undrafted, attended the Canes' development camp this summer.

"With Brad coming from the BCHL to the NCAA, it is a big jump. It's no disrespect to the level of the BCHL, but the NCAA is a step forward in terms of speed and strength," Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke said. "Seeing how comfortable he is through the first few games, it's been a smooth transition for him. We're excited and look forward to continue watching him grow as a player this season."