Prospects Update: October

RALEIGH, NC. - Hockey season is officially underway worldwide.
As the Canes navigate uncharted waters with their up-and-coming talent, here are some updates on how a few have fared to start their seasons.
Taking a look at Carolina's draft picks around the world and the starts to their seasons
© Anthony DelMonaco/Maine Athletics
Carolina selected Bradly Nadeau in the first round of this summer's draft after he produced 113 points in 54 games in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).
Now beginning his journey at the University of Maine, the talented forward is playing at a new level and still producing at the same high rate.
With four points in his first four games, Nadeau, just as he was in the BCHL, is also playing on the same line as his brother, Josh. Josh, who is a year older and went undrafted, attended the Canes' development camp this summer.
"With Brad coming from the BCHL to the NCAA, it is a big jump. It's no disrespect to the level of the BCHL, but the NCAA is a step forward in terms of speed and strength," Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke said. "Seeing how comfortable he is through the first few games, it's been a smooth transition for him. We're excited and look forward to continue watching him grow as a player this season."
Overseas, 2022 fourth-round pick Simon Forsmark etched his first Swedish Hockey League (SHL) goal earlier this month.
Recently turning 20 years old, the defender is now playing in the country's top league, playing a key role for Timra IK after getting his feet wet last season with Örebro HK.
"Simon bounced around a little bit after we drafted him, playing J20 and Allsvesnkan (Tier II). Now, he looks completely comfortable at the SHL level. Every prospect develops at a different pace, it's not always a straight upswing. There are peaks and valleys, but so far he's looked comfortable at the highest level in Sweden," Yorke offered of Forsmark. "He's been able to show what he's capable of from the offensive standpoint, using his mobility to separate. He uses his edges and quick turns to buy time in the neutral zone, so then he is able to make that nice play in transition into the offensive zone."
As of October 29, his seven points are currently tied for the most by a defender for Timra.
