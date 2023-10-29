News Feed

Canes Reassign Coghlan to Springfield

Teravainen's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Victory In Svechnikov's Return

Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. San Jose

Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve

Preview: October 27 vs. San Jose

Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home

Projected Lineup: October 26 vs. Seattle

Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Syracuse

Preview: October 26 vs. Seattle

Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks

Hall of Fame Game Date Changed

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Canes Blanked By Lightning

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Tampa

Canes Recall Coghlan From Springfield

Preview: October 24 at Tampa Bay

Injury Report: Aho, Andersen, and Svechnikov Close To Returns

Canes Reassign Burke To Colorado

Prospects Update: October

Taking a look at Carolina's draft picks around the world and the starts to their seasons

10.20.23 Nadeau

© Anthony DelMonaco/Maine Athletics

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Hockey season is officially underway worldwide.

As the Canes navigate uncharted waters with their up-and-coming talent, here are some updates on how a few have fared to start their seasons.

Nadeau Off To A Strong Start At School

Carolina selected Bradly Nadeau in the first round of this summer's draft after he produced 113 points in 54 games in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Now beginning his journey at the University of Maine, the talented forward is playing at a new level and still producing at the same high rate.

With four points in his first four games, Nadeau, just as he was in the BCHL, is also playing on the same line as his brother, Josh. Josh, who is a year older and went undrafted, attended the Canes' development camp this summer.

"With Brad coming from the BCHL to the NCAA, it is a big jump. It's no disrespect to the level of the BCHL, but the NCAA is a step forward in terms of speed and strength," Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke said. "Seeing how comfortable he is through the first few games, it's been a smooth transition for him. We're excited and look forward to continue watching him grow as a player this season."

Forsmark's Feeling Comfortable, Finding Twine

Overseas, 2022 fourth-round pick Simon Forsmark etched his first Swedish Hockey League (SHL) goal earlier this month.

Recently turning 20 years old, the defender is now playing in the country's top league, playing a key role for Timra IK after getting his feet wet last season with Örebro HK.

"Simon bounced around a little bit after we drafted him, playing J20 and Allsvesnkan (Tier II). Now, he looks completely comfortable at the SHL level. Every prospect develops at a different pace, it's not always a straight upswing. There are peaks and valleys, but so far he's looked comfortable at the highest level in Sweden," Yorke offered of Forsmark. "He's been able to show what he's capable of from the offensive standpoint, using his mobility to separate. He uses his edges and quick turns to buy time in the neutral zone, so then he is able to make that nice play in transition into the offensive zone."

As of October 29, his seven points are currently tied for the most by a defender for Timra.

Elsewhere Around The Globe

  • Would a prospects report be complete without referencing Alexander Nikishin? We think not. The 2020 third-round pick continues to be regarded as one of the best players on the planet not playing in the NHL. Producing 19 points in 22 games, the 22-year-old defenseman continues to have us counting down the days until 2025.
  • The Canes have three players - Jackson Blake, Jayden Perron, and Michael Emerson - playing together at the University of North Dakota this season. Blake, who has been pointed by some media outlets as a player to watch for this season's Hobey Baker Award, is living up to that potential early. Now in his second season at NoDak, he's got six points in six games to start the campaign.
  • 2023 fourth-round pick, Alexander Rykov, has also experienced some early-season success. After starting hot in the VHL (Tier II Russia), the 18-year-old was called up to the KHL, where he scored not just once, but twice. His club, Traktor, made a coaching change, and Rykov's ice time lessened following, but now he is back to tearing it up in the VHL.

To view a complete listing of where Canes prospects are playing this season, click here.

