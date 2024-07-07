Canes Sign Josiah Slavin To Two-Year Contract

Forward has skated in 15 career NHL games with Chicago

7.6.24 Slavin
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Josiah Slavin to a two-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. During both years of the contract, Slavin will earn $775,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, with a $450,000 guarantee.

“Josiah is a smart, two-way forward with good size,” said Tulsky. “He competes hard, brings high character and has some NHL experience. We’re thrilled to add him to our organization.”

Slavin, 25, posted 24 points (10g, 14a) in 70 AHL games with Toronto last season. The 6’3”, 189-pound left wing has registered 81 points (38g, 43a) in 201 career AHL games with Toronto, Rockford and San Diego. He has also skated in eight career Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs and Marlies, tallying one assist. Slavin has earned one assist in 15 career NHL games, with all of those games coming for the Blackhawks in 2021-22. He played two seasons of college hockey at Colorado College from 2019-21, recording 26 points (10g, 16a) in 59 games. Prior to his time in the NCAA, Slavin posted 103 points (53g, 50a) in 168 career USHL games with Tri-City, Lincoln and Chicago from 2016-19. The Erie, Colo., native was selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round, 193rd overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. He is the younger brother of Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, Carolina’s franchise leader in career points by a defenseman (49-223—272).

