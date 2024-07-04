Canes Sign Roslovic To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year, $2.8 million contract.

“Jack is a dynamic player who has been an offensive contributor for his entire career,” said Tulsky. “Adding another right-handed playmaker capable of injecting speed and skill into the lineup will provide a boost to our forward group.

Roslovic, 27, earned 31 points (9g, 22a) in 59 NHL games with Columbus and NY Rangers in 2023-24, and added eight points (2g, 6a) in 16 playoff appearances with New York. The 6’1”, 198-pound forward has recorded 221 points (80g, 141a) in 445 career NHL games with the Jets, Blue Jackets and Rangers, including a career-high 45 points (22g, 23a) in 81 contests with Columbus in 2021-22. Roslovic tallied 83 points (28g, 55a) in 97 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Manitoba from 2016-18 and skated in the 2017 AHL All-Star Game. Prior to turning professional, the Columbus, Ohio, native played one collegiate season at Miami University in 2015-16, posting 26 points (10g, 16a) in 36 contests and earning NCHC All-Rookie Team honors. He spent two prior campaigns with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2013-15, registering 52 points (15g, 37a) in 59 career USHL games. Roslovic has also represented the United States at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, winning gold medals at all three tournaments. He was selected by Winnipeg in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.