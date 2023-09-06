Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info

RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, in partnership with Bally Sports South, today announced the team’s television broadcasters and broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season. Bally Sports South will carry 71 of the Hurricanes’ 82 regular-season games in 2023-24.

Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy will again lead the Bally Sports South broadcast team this season. Maniscalco enters his fourth full season handling play-by-play duties, while Tracy, a former professional goaltender, will provide analysis in his 25th year in the broadcast booth. Hanna Yates will return for her second season as in-game reporter and host of Hurricanes LIVE, the network’s pre- and post-game flagship show. Former Hurricanes forward Shane Willis will also return to Hurricanes LIVE in his 11th year as an analyst.

In addition to the 71 games on Bally Sports South during the regular season, three Hurricanes games will be televised nationally on TNT, and eight games will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The NHL has also announced the following start time changes for the Hurricanes during the 2023-24 season, which are reflected in the attached schedule (all times Eastern):

· Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Philadelphia has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. NY Islanders has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Thursday, Dec. 14 at Detroit has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Nashville has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Thursday, Jan. 25 vs. New Jersey has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Thursday, March 28 vs. Detroit has been moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.