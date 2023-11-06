In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

RALEIGH, NC. - The start to the Carolina Hurricanes' 2023-24 regular season has been unfortunately riddled with injuries.

Not that anyone needs a refresher, but Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Brett Pesce have all missed time in the first 12 games due to injuries, and on Monday the team's situation in net was flipped on its head.

In a surprise announcement to start the day, the team's public relations department announced that free agent netminder Jaroslav Halak would be joining the team on a professional tryout (PTO) because Frederik Andersen was dealing with a medical issue.

During the afternoon hours, the team then released a statement that Andersen is dealing with blood clotting, sidelining him indefinitely.

So, now what?

The team will presumably lean on Antti Raanta for the foreseeable future, and early this evening Pyotr Kochetkov was recalled from Syracuse (AHL).

"My approach pretty much stays the same," Raanta shared when asked about the situation following Monday's practice. "It's obviously unfortunate that Freddie is going to be out for a while, but the game keeps going and it's still early in the season. We'll go one day at a time and try not to think too far ahead."

Raanta, who is 3-1 this season, has earned back-to-back victories after wins over the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders.

Including a 20-save shutout in the first of those two outings, and a massive save in overtime to aid in the win on Saturday, the veteran Finn says that he's feeling more comfortable with each game played this season.

"You start feeling better, hitting your spots, and making the saves you need to make," Raanta said of getting into the flow of the season. "The movements, the tracking, and the rhythm all have gotten better. Your confidence gets high and you just try to normalize everything in practice."

Although the sample size is still small, the 34-year-old has a .916 save percentage at even strength this season.