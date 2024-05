RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League announced today that the second round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will start on Sunday, May 5.

The exact start time, details for other games in the series, and broadcast information will be shared when available.

The round will begin with Games 1 & 2 at Madison Square Garden, before coming to Raleigh for Games 3 & 4. To view tickets for the games at PNC Arena, click here.