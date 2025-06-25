Need To Know: Canes at the 2025 NHL Draft

When Is It?

Round 1 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27.

Rounds 2-7 will take place on Saturday, June 28, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

How Can I Watch?

Round 1 of the draft will be on Friday, June 27, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 28, starting at noon ET.

In the United States, Friday will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+, while Saturday will be on NHL Network and ESPN+.

What Picks Do The Canes Have?

Round 1, #29 Overall

Round 3, #87 Overall (from Tampa Bay)

Round 4, #125 Overall

Round 6, #183 Overall (from Tampa Bay)

Round 6, #189 Overall

Round 7, #221 Overall

Four of the six choices are Carolina's own, with two being acquired via trade.

The last time Carolina selected in the first round, the club plucked Bradly Nadeau from Penticton of the BCHL in 2023. Under a year later, he made his NHL debut, and his first full pro season in 2024-25 culminated in him being named to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team.

Carolina's 2025 second-round pick was sent to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for the trade that brought Mikko Rantanen to Raleigh in January.

The Canes moved their third-round pick to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Evgeny Kuznetsov ahead of last year's trade deadline, but later reacquired a third-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for the rights to Jake Guentzel.

Eric Tulsky and staff then acquired the additional sixth-round pick this spring in exchange for the rights to Lucas Mercuri.

Their fifth-round pick was sent to the Philadelphia Flyers along with Massimo Rizzo in exchange for David Kase two summers ago.

Who Can Be Chosen?

All North American players who are 18 years old by September 15 of the year of their draft and under 20 years of age by December 15 of that same year can be selected. Players who are not from North America are eligible to be chosen under the same guidelines until they are 21 years of age.

Players born between September 16, 2006, and September 15, 2007, are in their first year of eligibility.

What's Next For The Kids That Are Picked?

Some players will start their post-draft careers by going the route of NCAA hockey, some will remain in North American junior hockey, and some will stay overseas. Over time, those attempted paths to the NHL may become intertwined.

Canada's three major junior leagues, all under the umbrella of the CHL (Canadian Hockey League), allow players to play until they are 21 years of age.

For those going the collegiate route, the prospect could play anywhere from one to five seasons.

2025 Development Camp

A few of the players, if not all, selected by Carolina on Friday and Saturday will make their way to North Carolina next week for the organization's development camp.

The event brings players selected this year, prospects selected in the previous years, and other invitees in for an assessment of their skills and to learn what it's like to be a part of the Canes' organization.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Who Goes First?

After winning the luck of the draw on May 5, the New York Islanders have the right to select first overall.

To view a complete listing of Central Scouting's final rankings, click here.

Can I Follow Along Online?

A link to the NHL's live Draft Tracker can be found on the front page of NHL.com starting on Friday.