NHL Announces Current Order of Selection For 2025 Draft

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League announced the current order of selection for the 2025 Draft on Wednesday, with the Carolina Hurricanes holding six picks.

Round 1, #29 Overall

Round 3, #87 Overall (from Tampa Bay)

Round 4, #125 Overall

Round 6, #183 Overall (from Tampa Bay)

Round 6, #189 Overall

Round 7, #221 Overall

Round 1 will be on Friday, June 27, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 28, starting at 12 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the U.S.

The last time Carolina selected in the first round, the club plucked Bradly Nadeau from Penticton of the BCHL. Under a year later, he made his NHL debut, and his first full pro season in 2024-25 culminated in him being named to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team.

Carolina's 2025 second-round pick was sent to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for the trade that brought Mikko Rantanen to Raleigh in January.

The Canes moved their third-round pick to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Evgeny Kuznetsov ahead of last year's trade deadline, but later reacquired a third-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for the rights to Jake Guentzel.

Eric Tulsky, Darren Yorke and staff then acquired the additional sixth-round pick this spring in exchange for the rights to Lucas Mercuri.

Their fifth-round pick was sent to the Philadelphia Flyers along with Massimo Rizzo in exchange for David Kase two summers ago.