Canes Sign Juha Jaaska To Two-Year Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed left-wing Juha Jaaska to a two-year contract extension. In 2025-26, the deal will pay Jaaska $775,000 on the NHL level or $250,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level, with a guarantee of at least $425,000. In year two, Jaaska will be paid $775,000 on a one-way deal.

“Juha had a strong season making the transition to hockey in North America and proved he could be an effective player on the NHL level,” said Tulsky.

Jaaska, 27, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 2 at Florida, registered 0-4-4 in 18 regular-season games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. The Helsinki, Finland native spent the majority of the season with the Chicago Wolves (AHL), recording 33 points (12g, 21a) in 53 regular-season games and one goal in two playoff appearances.

Jaaska tallied 142 points (51g, 91a) in 310 career Liiga (Finland) games over nine seasons, all with HIFK. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward also recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 55 career Liiga postseason games and tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 14 career Champions Hockey League games with HIFK. Jaaska has represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning gold, as well as the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF World Championship.