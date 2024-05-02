Andersen Named Finalist For Masterton Trophy

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen has been selected as one of the three finalists for the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey. The other finalists for the award are Connor Ingram and Oliver Kylington.

Each local chapter of the PHWA nominates a player for the Masterton Trophy. Andersen, 34, was nominated for the Masterton Trophy on April 5 by the Carolina chapter of the PHWA. He is the fourth different player in team history (since relocation) to be named a finalist for the Masterton Trophy, joining Jordan Staal (2017-18), Derek Ryan (2016-17) and Ron Francis (2001-02). During the 2023-24 regular season, Andersen registered a 13-2-0 record, 1.84 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 games with the Hurricanes. Following a 4-1-0 start, doctors discovered a blood clotting issue affecting Andersen, and he would go on to miss 49 games over a four-month span from Nov. 4 to March 7. Following his return to the lineup, Andersen posted a 9-1-0 record, 1.30 goals-against average, .951 save percentage and three shutouts. His three shutouts were tied for the league lead over that span, and among all netminders with at least five games played, he also led the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage.

Andersen has tallied a 69-27-4 record, 2.22 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and eight shutouts in 102 career regular season games with Carolina. He won the William M. Jennings Trophy alongside teammate Antti Raanta in 2021-22, when the Hurricanes allowed a league-low 202 goals against. The 6’4”, 238-pound netminder has earned a 295-127-52 record, 2.56 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and 27 shutouts in 495 career NHL games with Anaheim, Toronto and Carolina. With a 23-save shutout against Columbus on April 7, Andersen passed Braden Holtby (WSH/VAN/DAL) for the most wins by a goaltender in NHL history through their first 500 career games (294). Andersen has played all five playoff games for the Hurricanes this postseason, earning a 4-1 record, 2.25 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. In his NHL playoff career, he has registered a 36-27 record, 2.42 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and three shutouts in 67 appearances with Anaheim, Toronto and Carolina. Andersen joined the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 28, 2021.