Playoff Notebook: Updates From The Desk of Don Waddell

Round 2 Details...
Although it was not discussed during today's availability with Waddell, we couldn't close out today's piece without sharing what we know about potential Round 2 dates and times.
In short, we don't know a lot, but here's what is available publicly.
To start, historically, the NHL does not usually reveal Round 2 info until Round 1 is wrapped up, or at minimum before information on potential Round 1, Game 7s are shared.
Right now, a few series still have the potential to go the distance.
If necessary, Game 7 of Dallas/Vegas, Nashville/Vancouver, and Edmonton/Los Angeles would all be on Sunday, May 5.
While it remains to be seen how many of those series, if any, make it to the whole way, that will likely play a factor in when Round 2 starts.
Also, building availability is a big thing this time of year. The New York Knicks, who also play at Madison Square Garden are in a playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Game 6 of that series is set for tomorrow, Thursday, May 2. If Philadelphia wins, a Game 7 would be needed at MSG on Saturday, May 4. Worth keeping in mind.
If you'd like to lock in your Game 3 & 4 tickets before the dates are revealed, you can do so now though. Click here to view the available inventory.
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Thursday at 11 a.m.