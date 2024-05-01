Playoff Notebook: Updates From The Desk of Don Waddell

No Concern For DeAngelo, Pesce Making Progress...

With Brett Pesce already on the shelf due to a lower-body injury suffered in Game 2's win, the Canes nearly took another blow to their blue line in Game 5.

Late during Tuesday's third period, Tony DeAngelo received a heavy slash from Islanders forward Pierre Engvall, sending the defenseman down the tunnel and rendering him out for the final five minutes.

Rod Brind'Amour said post-game that there was a concern, however, after getting x-rays done post-game, Waddell shared that all came back negative and the defender was feeling much better on Wednesday.

"That shouldn't be an issue at all," he said of #77's status moving forward.

Brind'Amour praised DeAngelo's ability to into Pesce's role earlier this week, impressed by his ability to jump right into postseason games after having a limited role during the regular season.

While DeAngelo's services will be needed for at least Game 1 of Round 2, Waddell continued on to say that it is entirely possible we see Pesce back at some point in the next series.

"Brett is out of his walking boot. If everything goes as expected, he should be playing games in this round," Waddell offered. "Maybe not right off the start, but he'll play games in this round."