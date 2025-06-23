Year In Review: The Prospects

Highlighting standout showings from potential future Canes during the 2024-25 season

6.19.25 Nads

© Ross Bonander / Texas Stars

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes had a great year on the ice, and so did their up-and-coming talent.

Some players who began the year as prospects made an immediate impact for the 2024-25 roster, while others continued their growth playing in various leagues around the globe.

Regarded as having one of the best prospect pools among all 32 teams in the NHL, here are a few who had a campaign to remember:

(Note: Jackson Blake has graduated from prospect status after playing a full year in the NHL, and Alexander Nikishin also graduates from the list after turning 23.)

Bradly Nadeau

Age: 20

2024-25 Stats

Chicago (AHL): 64 Games | 32 Goals | 26 Assists | 58 Points | 36 PIM | -20

Just two years ago, Carolina's 2023 first-round pick was playing Tier II junior hockey in Canada. After only one season at the University of Maine, Nadeau turned pro and came to his first training camp with lots of excitement surrounding him.

As we know now, that roster spot was won out by Jackson Blake, who had a tremendous campaign, exceeding any expectations that had been set. That doesn't mean Nadeau's year wasn't great either.

After a slow start with the Wolves, the right-handed sniper put it in sixth gear when the calendar flipped to December. In his final 48 games of the regular season, he was a man possessed, contributing 28 goals and 23 assists, helping Chicago (AHL) get back to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Including a stint with Hockey Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, Nadeau was also named to the AHL's All-Rookie and Top Prospects teams, becoming just the third teenager in league history to reach 30 goals.

Scott Morrow

Age: 22

2024-25 Stats

Chicago (AHL): 52 Games | 13 Goals | 26 Assists | 39 Points | 47 PIM | -3

Please do not let an impromptu five-game sample during the Stanley Cup Playoffs take away from the fact that it was a superb season for one of the prized pieces on the blue line.

An AHL All-Star, Morrow flashed his offensive excellence in his first year as a pro, finishing second among all AHL rookie defensemen with his 13 goals and third with his 39 points.

Earning a call-up in February, the organization remains high on what the 2021 second-round pick has to offer. There may be some growing pains as he learns how to become a full-time NHLer on the defensive side of things, but what he can bring to the table with the puck on his stick offers much to be inspired by.

Nikita Artamonov

Age: 19

2024-25 Stats

Torpedo (KHL): 63 Games | 22 Goals | 17 Assists | 39 Points | 22 PIM | +5

When Artamonov fell to the Canes in the second round at last year's draft, there was a gleam in the eye of a few at Carolina's draft table. It didn't take long to find out way.

Starting the year in the top Russian-based league as an 18-year-old, "Pure Art" came out of the gate firing with 17 points in his first 17 games. He went on to set a new KHL record for the most goals by a U-20 player, topping the previously established mark of 20, which had been set by Kirill Kaprizov during the 2016-17 season. Decent company.

To add to his success at the top league level, Artamnov was loaned to Torpedo's VHL team to end the season, where he added seven points en route to a league championship.

Honorable Mentions

  • 2024 fifth-round pick Justin Poirier had another incredible season in the QMJHL, following up his 50-goal campaign with 43 in 10 fewer games. With little, if anything, left to accomplish in Canadian Major Junior, he'll be making the move to the NCAA for 2025-26, skating at the University of Maine.
  • 2023 fifth-round pick Charles-Alexis Legault impressed in his first full season as a pro with Chicago (AHL). Standing at 6-foot-3, 207 lbs., he's not going to be known for producing points, but he defends very well and has a physical edge to his game. Just 21 years old, there's a lot of promise there.
  • After his 2023-24 season, which he spent in the ECHL, was cut short due to injury, Justin Robidas not only bounced back with success in Chicago (AHL) but also made his NHL debut in April. For an organization that has a stated desire for a right-handed center, the 22-year-old is that and is a name to keep an eye on when September's training camp comes around.

To stay in the know with Carolina's upcoming talent, follow @CanesProspects on X.

