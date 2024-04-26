Playoff Notebook: Fast Expected To Miss Remainder of the Postseason

RALEIGH, NC. - Moments before Thursday night's Game 3 puck drop, Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour dropped some unfortunate news on the Bally Sports South broadcast.

During the pre-game interview with Tripp Tracy, Brind'Amour revealed that forward Jesper Fast, who suffered an upper-body injury during the team's regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets, is not likely to play in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"He got checked out again and whatever the findings were, it doesn't look like he's going to be back. That's all I could tell you," Brind'Amour continued on the subject after his team's win. "It's not good news for us."

A brutal turn of events, it was initially believed that Fast was going to miss a matter of days. Now, after playing in 73 of the team's 82 regular season games, the Canes will be without one of their most trusted wingers.

Fast played a major role in last year's postseason, scoring not one but two overtime winners.

Re-signed to a two-year contract last summer, the 32-year-old is one of two key injuries that the Canes are now dealing with this postseason. Defenseman Brett Pesce is not expected to play in any remaining Round 1 games after suffering a lower-body injury in Monday's Game 2.