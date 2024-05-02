Playoff Notebook: Preparation For Round 2 Begins

Observations from today's practice, words straight from the source on Brind'Amour's contract status, and Andersen's thoughts on being named a Masterton Memorial Trophy Finalist

5.2.24 Notebook
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After taking Wednesday to rest and recover, the Carolina Hurricanes flipped the page forward on Thursday, returning to work at PNC Arena.

As they, like us, eagerly await news on when their Round 2 series against the New York Rangers will begin, the team took to the ice without Brett Pesce (lower-body) and Tony DeAngelo (upper-body) each recuperating injuries of their own.

The absence was not a surprise for Pesce, who left during the Game 2 win over the Islanders. Don Waddell said yesterday that it's possible the long-time Hurricane could be an option during the upcoming series, but Rod Brind'Amour had a bit of a different tone following the skate.

"Basically, I'm counting him out. But if we can get him in there, that's a big bonus," the head coach said.

As for DeAngelo, he used the day to rest after taking a heavy slash from New York forward Pierre Engvall in the final stages of Tuesday's series finale. Expected to be fine, Brind'Amour said it was a maintenance day, just 24 hours after Waddell shared all X-rays were negative.

With the pair of right-handed shots on the sideline, Brady Skjei moved to his third different partner of the postseason for today's practice, working with Dylan Coghlan.

The 2024 American Hockey League All-Star played just one game with the Canes during the regular season but finished tied for the AHL's lead in goals by a defenseman (16).

DeAngelo's absence also allowed 2020 seventh-round pick Ronan Seeley to jump from the Black Aces to the main group, partnering with Scott Morrow on the team's fourth defensive pair.

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen worked in the same net that he had for all of Round 1. Pyotr Kochetkov remained at the opposite end of the ice.

Outside Noise Is Just Outside Noise...

Perhaps the most detrimental part of the team being away from the rink on Wednesday was that the focus of news surrounding the team was the contract status of the team's head coach, something the man himself probably would not prefer not to be the case before beginning an important postseason series.

Waddell threw cold water on the topic yesterday during his media availability, and this afternoon the situation was addressed directly by Brind'Amour.

"I had a great conversation yesterday with Don and again this morning. I feel really good that we'll figure it out quickly," he answered.  "I'm not concerned."

Unfortunately, because it has become a national storyline, players in the locker room were asked about their feelings on things.

Sebastian Aho was quick to say that it's not a distraction and Seth Jarvis said that the team doesn't really care, but there's an understanding that it's something the players would like to see as resolved.

"It's his business.  He's obviously our coach and our leader, someone who everyone in here respects.  Everyone loves him here and wants him back," the young forward answered.  "At the end of the day, it's a business.  I know how much he means to the organization, so to have him back would be great, but that's not something anyone in here is focused on."

Freddie Named A Masterton Finalist...

Prior to today's practice, the NHL announced the three finalists for the Masterton Trophy, with Andersen being among the three.

Joined by Connor Ingram of the Arizona Coyotes and Oliver Kylington of the Calgary Flames, the award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Andersen received the honor after missing over four months of game action during the regular season due to a blood-clotting issue that was found in November.

"I'm just fortunate with the help I've gotten.  Everyone goes through some adversity.  I'm just really proud of the way we handled it," the team's backstop said.  "I'm really thankful for the help and the opportunity I've gotten to come back."

Continuously giving credit to the team's medical staff and doctors, Andersen is 13-1-1 (regular season + postseason) since returning on March 7 and took the reins in net for the team in Round 1.

"What he had to go through this year has been tough.  More of just the uncertainty of what he had and not knowing he would even play again. That had to have crept into his mind," Brind'Amour said.  "For him to come back the way that he has, it's just been a great story all the way around and hopefully it's got an even better ending."

What's Next?

The Canes will not practice Friday, but select players on Brind'Amour will be available around 11 a.m.

