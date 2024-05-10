Recap: Rangers Take 3-0 Series Lead After Another Overtime Victory

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the loss...

"We're focusing on how bad we're playing, but we're really playing pretty damn good. I look at that. I'm separating it. There's two games going on here. If you want to write the right story, that's what's going on. We're losing one (the special teams one) badly, but we're doing pretty damn good on the other one. It's just how can we figure out how to make (the special teams) story a little better? That's the difference."

Brind'Amour continuing on the power play...

"We're not executing very well. You have to give them credit, they're doing a great job on the kill. I thought the first two-and-a-half power plays were actually quite good. A lot of good looks. Then we gave up that shorty and then we got away from what we were originally trying to do. Obviously that's three games in a row of the same story. I hate it for the guys because we're playing I think really well. If you take (special teams) out of it, they've done everything that we've asked our guys to do... Our special players have to be special at the right times and that's during the power play. That's what's missing here right now."

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts...

"It's a broken record. Obviously, our special teams have got to be better. Our power play has to sneak in a couple of goals, or a goal, or two to get us in a better position to end games. The five-on-five game has been good. Have we completely buried teams? No, they're a good team too. There are a few things on the special teams side I think we can get better at. We'll start with getting better at it tomorrow and then we'll find a way to win a game."

Staal on how the team moves forward now in a 3-0 hole...

"We're excited about tomorrow. We're excited about getting better and finding ways to beat this team. It's going to be a new day tomorrow. It's going to hurt tonight. I won't get much sleep, but we'll have a new day tomorrow and we'll find a way to win one game. It's been our motto here for a long, long time, and we'll start with that..."

Andrei Svechnikov showing support for Kochetkov, who played his first game in almost a month...

"He was the best player out there for us. He made lots of saves. Obviously not playing for a month, that's pretty hard. He probably was nervous, but he was unbelievable today."