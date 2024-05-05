Staal Named Finalist For Selke Trophy

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal has been selected as one of the three finalists for the 2023-24 Frank J. Selke Trophy. The Frank J. Selke Trophy is presented annually by the NHL to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. Voting for the award is conducted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA). The other finalists for this season’s Selke Trophy are Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Florida’s Aleksander Barkov.

Staal, 35, posted 30 points (10g, 20a) in 80 regular-season games with Carolina in 2023-24. He has registered 427 points (165g, 262a) in 822 career games with the Hurricanes, ranking fourth in franchise history in games played, sixth in points and seventh in assists. The 6’4”, 220-pound forward has recorded 675 points (285g, 390a) in 1,253 career NHL games with Carolina and Pittsburgh. He is just the second player in franchise history to be named a Selke Trophy finalist, joining Rod Brind’Amour, who won the award in both the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. Staal was previously selected as a finalist for the 2009-10 Selke Trophy while playing for the Penguins. He was also selected as a finalist for 2017-18 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, presented annually by the NHL to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Staal has served as the Hurricanes’ captain since Sept. 29, 2019, following his previous stint as co-captain alongside Justin Faulk during the 2017-18 season. He has been either a captain or an alternate captain in 16 of his 18 seasons in the NHL. Staal won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2008-09, earning nine points (4g, 5a) in 24 games during their championship run. He has tallied 69 points (35g, 34a) in 141 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Hurricanes and Penguins. Taken second overall by Pittsburgh in the 2006 NHL Draft, Staal was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Penguins in exchange for Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin and a first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft (Derrick Pouliot) on June 22, 2012.