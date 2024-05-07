Canes Sign Nystrom To Entry-Level Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Joel Nystrom to a two-year, entry-level contract. Nystrom will receive $832,500 at the NHL level and $80,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for both seasons, and the deal will include a signing bonus of $185,000.

“Joel is a right-shot defenseman with offensive upside,” said Waddell. “He has continued to improve year over year in the SHL, and we’re thrilled for him to take the next steps in his development.”

Nystrom, 21, registered 26 points (8g, 18a) in 51 SHL games with Farjestad BK in 2023-24. Among all SHL defensemen, he finished the regular season tied for fifth in goals and tied for ninth in points. The 5’11”, 170-pound blueliner has tallied 59 points (19g, 40a) in 170 career regular-season SHL games with Farjestad BK from 2020-24, and he has added nine points (2g, 7a) in 36 career SHL playoff contests. Nystrom has also skated in 18 Champions Hockey League games with Farjestad BK, recording 13 points (3g, 10a). The Karlstad, Sweden, native was selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round, 219th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.