Canes Sign Nystrom To Entry-Level Contract

Defenseman posted 26 points in 51 Swedish Hockey League games this season

24_WelcomeGraphics_Nystrom_2568x1444
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Joel Nystrom to a two-year, entry-level contract. Nystrom will receive $832,500 at the NHL level and $80,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for both seasons, and the deal will include a signing bonus of $185,000.

“Joel is a right-shot defenseman with offensive upside,” said Waddell. “He has continued to improve year over year in the SHL, and we’re thrilled for him to take the next steps in his development.”

Nystrom, 21, registered 26 points (8g, 18a) in 51 SHL games with Farjestad BK in 2023-24. Among all SHL defensemen, he finished the regular season tied for fifth in goals and tied for ninth in points. The 5’11”, 170-pound blueliner has tallied 59 points (19g, 40a) in 170 career regular-season SHL games with Farjestad BK from 2020-24, and he has added nine points (2g, 7a) in 36 career SHL playoff contests. Nystrom has also skated in 18 Champions Hockey League games with Farjestad BK, recording 13 points (3g, 10a). The Karlstad, Sweden, native was selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round, 219th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Worth A Click

Buy Now: Round 2 Tickets

Playoff Notebook: Getting Things Right For Game 2

Legault Signed To Entry-Level Contract

Staal Named Selke Trophy Finalist

Slavin Named Lady Byng Trophy Finalist

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

Andersen Named Masterton Trophy Finalist

Playoff Notebook: Updates From The Desk of Don Waddell

Playoff Notebook: Fast Expected To Miss The Rest of the Postseason

Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign

Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes

Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 2 at NYR

Preview: Round 2, Game 2 at NYR

Canes Sign Legault To Entry-Level Contract

Playoff Notebook: Getting Things Right For Game 2

Recap: Rangers Win The Special Teams Battle, Game 1

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 1 at NYR

Staal Named Finalist For Selke Trophy

Preview: Round 2, Game 1 at NYR

Canes Announce Second Round Schedule

Slavin Named Lady Byng Trophy Finalist

Round 2 Preview: Canes vs. Rangers

Round 2, Game 1 To Be Held On Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

Playoff Notebook: Preparation For Round 2 Begins

Playoff Notebook: Updates From The Desk of Don Waddell

Canes Sign Khazheyev To Entry-Level Contract

Canes To Face Rangers In Round 2

Recap: Canes Eliminate Islanders With Game 5 Victory