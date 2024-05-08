Playoff Notebook: Back On Home Ice

Martin Necas and more offer thoughts as the team turns its attention to a pivotal Game 3 at PNC Arena

5.8.24 Necas
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' trip to the Big Apple did not bear fruit.

Now trailing 2-0 in the second round series, they've got some work to do as the games shift to Raleigh for the first time.

The difference between the wins and losses thus far is clear-cut - special teams play.

Carolina is 0/10 on the power play through two games and has allowed multiple goals to the Rangers man advantage in both contests, including the 2OT winner on Tuesday night.

In desperate need of change in both departments, a bunch of the discussion at Wednesday's media availability surrounded those two things.

"We definitely have to shoot more and go more to the net," Martin Necas answered when asked of the power play, going on to say that if the team had cashed in on even one of their five attempts last night, they probably would've gone on to win the game.

The head coach was aligned in saying that his team is spending too much time on the perimeter during their opportunities.

"We've got to get a little more at the net, or more inside," Rod Brind'Amour answered of a solution. "They're keeping us to the outside a little too much and we're setting for that."

Carolina went 5-for-15 in their opening-round series against the Islanders, after finishing the regular season with the league's second-best man advantage (26.8%).

They had a chance on the power play in both the first and second overtime last night to close things out and head back to Raleigh with a series split, but now their results, or lack thereof, are sticking out like a sore thumb.

"We've definitely got to be sharper," Brind'Amour critiqued following last night's loss. "That's not how we do it. We've got to get back to the way we know how."

The head coach shot down the fact that personnel needed to be changed on the units, but he did reference Tony DeAngelo spending some time quarterbacking the second group later in the game, a change from Brady Skjei.

Skjei finished with 1:18 played on the power play, with 1:08 of it coming in the first period. DeAngelo's night ended with 1:51 of power play time, including time in both the third period and overtime.

As for the penalty kill, the Canes remain unsurprised by what New York has done with their opportunities.

Crediting them for their ability to move the puck quickly, the team has found out the hard way that if you try to aggressively pursue them to make a play and miss, it could end up ugly.

"They're super talented, fast, and they wait for you to make a mistake, which is tough to play against," Seth Jarvis complimented when he was asked of the subject, before going on to give examples of how New York can capitalize. "They have one of the best passers in the NHL in (Artemi) Panarin and (Adam) Fox up top. It's tough to convince yourself to pressure them and go race out there."

Down, But Not Out...

Being two games in the hole is by no means ideal for Carolina, but it also doesn't mean the coffin is closed yet.

The Canes are now wondering, "If the Rangers can win both at home, why can't we?"

"Playing at home, especially here, is always great," Necas said, before referencing that the team was in the same situation two years ago against the Rangers.  "Everybody knows it's 2-0, but it's not a big deal.  We're going home, we want to start with the win tomorrow, and then think about what's next."

During the 2022 series between both teams, each home team was the winner through the first six games, before New York eventually won Game 7 in Raleigh.

"Game 3 is huge.  We're going to take our home crowd's emotion and hopefully stick it to them," Captain Jordan Staal said after last night's loss.  "We've got to get better in a lot of different ways, but it's always nice to go home in front of our great fans.  [We need to] use that good energy and good emotion to get a win."

The Dallas Stars fell down 2-0 during Round 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, before storming back to take down the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games.

"At the end of the day, (our) guys, they know.  They believe in there.  I know it," Brind'Amour said following Game 2 on the prospect of turning things around.  "They understand what we need to do and they feel capable of it."

Game 3 Goalie To Be Determined...

Brind'Amour was asked today if he'll go back to Frederik Andersen for tomorrow's Game 3, but the head coach said that the staff hadn't made a decision yet.

Sharing that a big factor in the decision is finding out how the goaltender feels, the veteran netminder has now started seven games for the team for the first time since last year's playoffs.

"We'll make that decision tomorrow.  I think Freddie's been good," Brind'Amour answered.

A follow-up question came asking if there would be any worry about turning to Pyotr Kochetkov, despite the fact that he hasn't played since April 14.

"None... That would not be a concern."

Kuznetsov's Status...

Last night the Canes coaches threw a curveball at the start of warmups, electing to go with Max Comtois instead of Evgeny Kuznetsov at forward.

Eventually revealed later as a healthy scratch for the trade deadline acquisition, Brind'Amour explained the decision today.

"I thought we'd change it up a little.  Max had been practicing really well and I wanted to give him a chance," he remarked.  "That was really what went into that."

Comtois played just 6:19 in the loss and Brind'Amour said it wouldn't be fair to assess his game, given how little he played.

Now, the question is, will Kuznetsov go back in for Game 3?

Brind'Amour said it is possible, but didn't commit one way or the other.

Kuznetsov had four points in five games during the first round, including a penalty shot goal in Game 5.

