Projected Lineup: November 28 at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Pyotr Kochetkov will make a second consecutive start for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 24-year-old stopped 21 out of 23 shots on Sunday in the team's victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It will be Kochetkov's third career appearance against the Flyers, and his second this season. In March, the 2019 second-round pick shut them out at PNC Arena.

In front of Carolina's net, Rod Brind'Amour said he's "not expecting to make any changes."

The team scored three goals in the final 9:59 to take their 3-2 victory over Columbus on Sunday.

One key change that transpired, leading to the comeback, was the flip-flopping of Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. "The 80s Line" of Teravainen (86), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82), and Martin Necas (88) were reunited, placing Svechnikov alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

Kotkaniemi and Svechnikov were two of the three goal-scorers.

The move came after Necas and Svechnikov switched power play roles last week as well.

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Bunting, Kotkaniemi, Necas, and Noesen with Slavin

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux