Projected Lineup: January 12 at Detroit

DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward William Carrier on Monday when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Absent from morning skate at Little Caesars Arena, Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that the 31-year-old would not be available this evening. With Noah Philp still in concussion protocol, that means either Jesperi Kotkaniemi will fill that spot, or the team will insert Mike Reilly and go with seven defensemen.

Elsewhere amongst the forward group, Logan Stankoven will try to continue his four-game goal streak. Arriving in the Motor City with points in five straight, it's been a career-best run for the 22-year-old.

In net, Frederik Andersen will look to continue his positive momentum after getting back in the win column on Thursday. Snapping what had been a nine-game skid against the Anaheim Ducks, the veteran backstop is a remarkable 13-1-1 in 15 career starts against the Red Wings.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Ehlers

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Kotkaniemi - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

William Carrier (Undisclosed | No Timetable For Return)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall and Stankoven with Miller and Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.