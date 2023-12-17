Projected Lineup: December 17 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to backstop the Carolina Hurricanes as they go head-to-head with the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

The 24-year-old gets back between the pipes after stellar outings earlier this week in Ottawa and Detroit. Allowing just one goal in both games, he led his team to his fifth and sixth wins of the season.

Kochetkov is likely to be backed up by Yaniv Perets tonight, officially recalled Sunday morning after Antti Raanta was placed on waivers yesterday.

In front of the Canes' crease, no changes are expected to be made to the club's cast of skaters.

At morning skate, Tony DeAngelo remained working with the team's first power play unit, suggesting that he would play again and the team would go with an 11-7 setup.

The Canes have earned points in three consecutive games, utilizing seven defensemen in all three of those contests.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Noesen - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Perets

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Teravainen with DeAngelo

PP2: Drury, Necas, and Noesen with Burns and Skjei