Projected Lineup: December 17 vs. Washington

Kochetkov likely to start as they Canes try to move their point streak to four

ProjectedLineup121723_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to backstop the Carolina Hurricanes as they go head-to-head with the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

The 24-year-old gets back between the pipes after stellar outings earlier this week in Ottawa and Detroit. Allowing just one goal in both games, he led his team to his fifth and sixth wins of the season.

Kochetkov is likely to be backed up by Yaniv Perets tonight, officially recalled Sunday morning after Antti Raanta was placed on waivers yesterday.

In front of the Canes' crease, no changes are expected to be made to the club's cast of skaters.

At morning skate, Tony DeAngelo remained working with the team's first power play unit, suggesting that he would play again and the team would go with an 11-7 setup.

The Canes have earned points in three consecutive games, utilizing seven defensemen in all three of those contests.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Noesen - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Perets

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Teravainen with DeAngelo

PP2: Drury, Necas, and Noesen with Burns and Skjei

Worth A Click

Kochetkov's Most Electrifying Saves Yet

Svechnikov 'Out For At Least A While'

Mailbag #72: Team Performance Chef Sean Murnane

Projected Salary Cap Jump, 2024 Draft Info Announced

Players Visit Lil' Lady Canes Practice

Prospect Report: November

Bucket List: When and Why?

Whalers Night: In White!

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Injury Report: Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Andersen To Resume Skating Soon
Point Streak Extended In Shootout Loss To Washington

Canes Extended Point Streak But Fall In Shootout To Capitals
Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago
Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk

Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk
Preview: December 17 vs. Washington

Preview: December 17 vs. Washington
Canes Place Raanta On Waivers

Canes Place Raanta On Waivers
Canes Get A Point In Return Home

Canes Get A Point In Return Home
Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Nashville
Preview: December 15 vs. Nashville

Preview: December 15 vs. Nashville
Canes Close Out Trip With Quality Victory Over Detroit

Canes Close Out Trip With Quality Victory Over Detroit
Projected Lineup: December 14 at Detroit

Projected Lineup: December 14 at Detroit
Preview: December 14 at Detroit

Preview: December 14 at Detroit
Kochetkov's Most Electrifying Saves Yet

Kochetkov's Most Electrifying Saves Yet
Canes Snap Skid With Win In Ottawa

Canes Snap Skid With Win In Ottawa
Injury Report: Svechnikov 'Out For At Least A While'

Svechnikov 'Out For At Least A While'
Projected Lineup: December 12 at Ottawa

Projected Lineup: December 12 at Ottawa
Preview: December 12 at Ottawa

Preview: December 12 at Ottawa
Mailbag #72: Team Performance Chef Sean Murnane

Mailbag #72: Team Performance Chef Sean Murnane