Canes Place Raanta On Waivers

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday afternoon.

Raanta, 34, has produced a record of 6-5-1 this season with a goals against average (GAA) of 3.61 and a save percentage (SV%) of .854.

All 31 other NHL clubs will have 24 hours to claim the netminder and his current contract, a one-year deal worth $1.5M signed in July.

Raanta has played 69 games in three seasons with the team, posting a total record of 40-13-8 with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Through 267 career games with the Blackhawks, Canes, Coyotes, and Rangers, he is 133-78-28 with a 2.49 GAA and a .915 SV%.