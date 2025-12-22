Injury Report: Jarvis, Slavin Labeled Week-To-Week

Martinook, meanwhile, has missed two games with a lower-body concern. Brind'Amour described his alternate captain as "day-to-day" on Dec. 19, but was unsure when Martinook would return, and struck a similar tune today.

"He obviously didn't practice today, so I would rule him out for tomorrow. I don't have a timeline, really, on him. Another guy that we need in there, obviously, but I don't expect him to play," said Brind'Amour.

The news was less dire on Carrier, who missed Monday's skate due to "not feeling great" when he woke up, but still brought the number of absences to four.

As the list of afflicted players grows, so too does the responsibility for other members of the team - something the Canes are equipped to handle, given the team's depth of talent and somewhat bittersweet experience in navigating significant absences.

"It's a weird year for all this, but you've got to deal with it. Next guy up's got to do his job. It leaves less room for error, but still, if we trust what we're doing, we should be fine," said Brind'Amour.

Bradly Nadeau is a prime example of the "next guy up" mentality, scoring on Saturday night after being recalled earlier in the day. Carolina's 2023 first-rounder was one of the best rookies in the AHL last season, and with another bright start to the 2025-26 campaign, is knocking on the door of being a full-time NHLer.

Though the circumstances at hand aren't what he'd like to be walking into, the 20-year-old talent could enjoy an extended audition at hockey's highest level while Jarvis works back to full health.

"It's been all year, we've dealt with (injuries). A lot of teams have dealt with it, maybe not to this extent, but for the whole year, it feels like we've had maybe two games where we've had our full group," said Brind'Amour. "But you know, the positive on it is that it's given other guys some opportunities that they normally wouldn't have. And I think that's obviously what's going to happen here over this next stretch."