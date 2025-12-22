Injury Report: Jarvis, Slavin Labeled Week-To-Week

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just over a week after the Carolina Hurricanes returned to mostly full health for the first time this season, the injury bug has bitten once again.
Jaccob Slavin, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Marinook and William Carrier were each unable to participate in Monday's practice for various reasons.
Slavin, who missed 29 games earlier this season with a lower-body issue, was held out of Saturday's game in Tampa for what was then described as a planned absence as part of his recovery process. Now, he's been labeled week-to-week with a new upper-body injury, which may be a result of a hit he took from Florida's AJ Greer on Friday.
"I would assume (it's from the Greer hit) because that's where he got nicked up, and we didn't test him until we got home," said Rod Brind'Amour following Monday's practice.
Jarvis also sustained an injury in Friday's loss to Florida, when he was tripped by Evan Rodrigues and collided with the goal post at full speed. Brind'Amour said after that game that Jarvis would be 'out for a while,' and the forward was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. On Monday, the Canes' coach stopped short of further specifying the ailment, other than noting again that it was a result of that play.