Injury Report: Jarvis, Slavin Labeled Week-To-Week

"It's a weird year for all this, but you've got to deal with it. Next guy up's got to do his job..."

IR_12-22

© Left: Josh Lavalee/Carolina Hurricanes | Right: Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just over a week after the Carolina Hurricanes returned to mostly full health for the first time this season, the injury bug has bitten once again.

Jaccob Slavin, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Marinook and William Carrier were each unable to participate in Monday's practice for various reasons.

Slavin, who missed 29 games earlier this season with a lower-body issue, was held out of Saturday's game in Tampa for what was then described as a planned absence as part of his recovery process. Now, he's been labeled week-to-week with a new upper-body injury, which may be a result of a hit he took from Florida's AJ Greer on Friday.

"I would assume (it's from the Greer hit) because that's where he got nicked up, and we didn't test him until we got home," said Rod Brind'Amour following Monday's practice.

Jarvis also sustained an injury in Friday's loss to Florida, when he was tripped by Evan Rodrigues and collided with the goal post at full speed. Brind'Amour said after that game that Jarvis would be 'out for a while,' and the forward was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. On Monday, the Canes' coach stopped short of further specifying the ailment, other than noting again that it was a result of that play.

Martinook, meanwhile, has missed two games with a lower-body concern. Brind'Amour described his alternate captain as "day-to-day" on Dec. 19, but was unsure when Martinook would return, and struck a similar tune today.

"He obviously didn't practice today, so I would rule him out for tomorrow. I don't have a timeline, really, on him. Another guy that we need in there, obviously, but I don't expect him to play," said Brind'Amour.

The news was less dire on Carrier, who missed Monday's skate due to "not feeling great" when he woke up, but still brought the number of absences to four.

As the list of afflicted players grows, so too does the responsibility for other members of the team - something the Canes are equipped to handle, given the team's depth of talent and somewhat bittersweet experience in navigating significant absences.

"It's a weird year for all this, but you've got to deal with it. Next guy up's got to do his job. It leaves less room for error, but still, if we trust what we're doing, we should be fine," said Brind'Amour.

Bradly Nadeau is a prime example of the "next guy up" mentality, scoring on Saturday night after being recalled earlier in the day. Carolina's 2023 first-rounder was one of the best rookies in the AHL last season, and with another bright start to the 2025-26 campaign, is knocking on the door of being a full-time NHLer.

Though the circumstances at hand aren't what he'd like to be walking into, the 20-year-old talent could enjoy an extended audition at hockey's highest level while Jarvis works back to full health.

"It's been all year, we've dealt with (injuries). A lot of teams have dealt with it, maybe not to this extent, but for the whole year, it feels like we've had maybe two games where we've had our full group," said Brind'Amour. "But you know, the positive on it is that it's given other guys some opportunities that they normally wouldn't have. And I think that's obviously what's going to happen here over this next stretch."

News Feed

Recap: Canes 'Meltdown' Leads To Loss In Tampa

Projected Lineup: December 20 at Tampa Bay

Canes Recall Nadeau From Chicago

Injury Report: Jarvis To Be 'Out For A While'

Preview: December 20 at Tampa Bay

Recap: Late Stumble Costs Canes In Sunrise

Projected Lineup: December 19 at Florida

Preview: December 19 at Florida

Recap: Aho Sparks Canes Past Preds

Projected Lineup: December 17 at Nashville

Preview: December 17 at Nashville

Consistency, Competitiveness Land Nystrom Extension

Three Takeaways From Four Straight Wins

Recap: Canes Foil Flyers For Fourth Straight Win

Canes Activate Slavin From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Recap: Canes Complete Comeback Win In Philadelphia