Recap: 'Young Mistakes' Prove Costly As Canes Fall To Cats

"It was a great first and second and then we didn't do anything well in the third..."

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - A stout start quickly turned sour for the Carolina Hurricanes, as they allowed five goals in the third period en route to a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center.

Just four days removed from a spirited, playoff-style battle between these two clubs in Florida, the energy and physicality were high from the get-go in Tuesday's rematch. Carrying the early edge in play, Carolina opened the scoring at 4:11 when Eric Robinson wired a glove-side laser past Sergei Bobrovsky. The Canes' lead then grew to two just 1:58 into the second period, thanks to an Andrei Svechnikov breakaway bid.

But as the page turned to the third period, issues that led to conceded leads in the last two games again plagued the Hurricanes, who were outshot 14-3 in the final frame. Four Panthers goals in a span of 6:04 flipped the game on its head, and another with 4:39 to play sealed Carolina's fate as its winless skid hit a season-long three games.

Making his first appearance since Dec. 4, Frederik Andersen allowed the five goals on 22 shots, falling to 0-5-2 in his last seven appearances.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov scored for the second straight game and extended his overall point streak to a season-high four games. His 10 points (2G, 8A) lead all Hurricanes skaters through 11 games in December.
  • Forward Eric Robinson also lit the lamp for the second time in as many games, extending his run of consecutive games with a point to three.
  • Forward Jordan Staal picked up an assist on Svechnikov's goal to mark his third straight game with a point, tying his season-best point streak.
  • Defenseman Joel Nystrom notched an assist in his first game since being recalled on Monday, picking up his third point in his last four NHL appearances.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his review of the contest...

"That's tough. We were obviously playing really well, considering what we all have been going through. Then, they get one, and we just kind of tried to do things differently than what we were doing and that clearly doesn't work. We made a few errors. I call them young mistakes. Guys that are out there, probably playing a little above where they should be, based on their situations. They made some errors. Good teams make you pay, and that's kind of what happened."

Jordan Staal following the defeat...

"It was a great first and second, and then we didn't do anything well in the third in regards to defending. We were up two goals and we're looking for the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth. Against a team like that, you've got to be content with moving the puck forward, getting in their end, and just grinding them down... I have to do a better job as a leader. That's three games in a row basically of that crap. It's got to be, starting from me and other leaders in the room, we've got to be better as a group, playing with the lead and playing with some confidence. Burying teams. We just sat back and turned pucks over, and it just got uglier and uglier. And it looked the way it did, again."

Jackson Blake taking ownership for some of his third-period mistakes...

"Obviously, there are a lot of plays in hockey I wish I could go back and change, but you can't do that. I take accountability for those mistakes. I've got to move on, right? It sucks that we lost, sucks that we gave up that lead. To give up five in the third is not what you want to do, especially against that team. I thought the first two periods were great too, and then just little mistakes like that can cost you. It sucks. It's a terrible feeling for me right now, but like I said, I've got to move on. I can't let this one sink my confidence or anything like that, because if I let that happen, then it's going to keep happening."

Rod Brind'Amour if he feels his team is currently lacking confidence...

"You can see it now, it's crept in. We've never had that issue. You can see it. We've got some bad results here. You stop playing, just kind of sit back, stop making plays, stop skating, everything just kind of slowed down for us and that was not the way we needed to handle it."

Jordan Staal when asked about the upcoming holiday break...

"I don't want to sit on that for three days, to be honest, but we're going to have to, and we're going to have to learn from it. We're going to have to be better."

Rod Brind'Amour on how the team gets out of this rut...

"You've got to do what gets you the success and not come off of it. That's part of it. Look, we're also banged up. We're putting guys in situations that we shouldn't be, but we're forced to. They're hanging in there, but they're kind of playing above their pay grade right now. That's not a good recipe either."

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will begin their league-mandated holiday break post-game. They'll be off on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, before resuming their schedule on Saturday when they host the Detroit Red Wings.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. Detroit | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO, WRAL | Tickets | Parking

