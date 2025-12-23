Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. Florida

Canes missing three, maybe four, key pieces as they battle the Cats

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, and Jaccob Slavin on Tuesday when they face the Florida Panthers.

After announcing that Jarvis and Slavin would be week-to-week with upper-body injuries on Monday, Rod Brind'Amour also ruled out Jordan Martinook, who left last Wednesday's win in Nashville with a lower-body injury, for tonight's contest.

William Carrier, who was absent from Monday's practice due to "not feeling great" and did not participate in this morning's skate, will be a game-time decision this evening. Should be not be able to go, the Canes will likely roll 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Joel Nystrom, who was just reassigned to the Chicago Wolves last Sunday, was recalled Monday night and is expected to be back alongside Alexander Nikishin.

Behind the cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen will make his first start since Dec. 4. It's been a tough stretch for the veteran netminder, who is 0-4-2 in his last six appearances. Despite the struggles, he's remained optimistic and has been looking forward to his next opportunity.

"The way I look at it, I've played better hockey, and I've had worse numbers," he said following his most recent outing. "It doesn't look good, obviously. We're not getting the wins with me in the net lately, but I still feel like I've got my game. Maybe not perfectly where I want it, but like I've said, I've had worse stretches where things have looked better, and I've gotten more wins. That's how I look at it. I try to be positive and move on."

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake

Ehlers - Stankoven - Hall

Carrier* - Staal - Robinson

Kotkaniemi - Jankowski - Nadeau

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Nikishin - Nystrom

Reilly*

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

Injuries

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jordan Martinook (Lower-Body | Day-To-Day)

Jaccob Slavin (Upper-Body Injury | Week-to-Week as of Dec. 22)

Scratches

TBD

PP1: Aho, Blake, Staal (Ehlers), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Ehlers, Hall, Nadeau, and Stankoven with Nikishin

