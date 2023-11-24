News Feed

Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton

Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Bucket List: When and Why?

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Whalers Night: In White!

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Canes and Bolts wrap-up their season-series, meeting for the third time in 32 days

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_1124
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to pick up a third consecutive win on Friday as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena.

-

When: Friday, November 24

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 11-7-0 (22 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, November 22

-

Lightning Record: 9-6-5 (23 Points, 3rd, Atlantic Division)

Lightning Last Game: 3-2 Loss (OT) to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, November 22

Last Time Out

  • The Canes scored four times in the first period on Wednesday night, paving the way to their 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. 15 team-record different skaters registered a point, and Antti Raanta earned the win, despite leaving due to injury after the first period.

Stringing Together Consistency

  • After alternating wins and losses in their previous five games, Carolina's win on Wednesday was their second in a row. Just the fourth time this season they've put together consecutive wins, the team believes that their game is now headed in the right direction after some atypical lapses through the first 15 games.

Turbo's Time

  • One of the goal scorers Wednesday night was Teuvo Teravainen, who has now recorded back-to-back multi-point games.  Becoming the first player on the team to hit double-digit goals, he becomes one of just 22 players in the NHL to reach 10 tallies already this season.

Jarvy Party

  • Also having a second-consecutive multi-point game on Wednesday night was Seth Jarvis, now giving him five points in his last two games.  The third-year forward now has 15 points in 18 games, trailing only Sebastian Aho (16) for the team lead.

In Net

  • Raanta got the start Wednesday night against Edmonton, but as mentioned earlier, left because "something felt funny" after the first period. Pyotr Kochetkov entered in relief and was solid, stopping 13 out of 15 shots in 40 minutes of work. The team was off Thursday, so there was no further update on Raanta, but post-game Wednesday, Rod Brind'Amour said it was "nothing serious."

On The Other Side

  • Tampa Bay's start to their season can be described similarly to Carolina's - fine, but probably not where they'd want to be. Trying to get by without Andrei Vasilevskiy, who remains sidelined due to a back injury, the Lightning's offensive stars have been carrying the load for their group. Nikita Kucherov, who missed the last meeting between these two teams due to an illness, has the most points by an Eastern Conference skater entering Friday's play with 29 in 19 games. Brayden Point is not far behind with 24 in 20. As a team, only the Vancouver Canucks (80) have scored more goals than Tampa Bay (70). A big reason for that is the power play, where they are still converting at a 31.3% rate (2nd - NHL).

Injury Updates

  • Forward Ryan Suzuki played his first regular-season game on Wednesday for the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL). After suffering a shoulder injury during preseason play with the Canes, he is now no longer injured.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen is sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Saturday and return to game action Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

