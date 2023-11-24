Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to pick up a third consecutive win on Friday as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena.

-

When: Friday, November 24

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 11-7-0 (22 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, November 22

-

Lightning Record: 9-6-5 (23 Points, 3rd, Atlantic Division)

Lightning Last Game: 3-2 Loss (OT) to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, November 22