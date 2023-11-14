Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

How are you settling into Raleigh? - @jp621 / @Erich_K8

It's been good. I came a little early [this summer] to find a house.

It's a nice area. A little more quiet than Boston and Washington, but in D.C. I lived outside of the city where it was a little quieter too. There were more malls and such, but that's a bigger city.

I grew up in a small city, but when I moved to Moscow it was a different life. You can always adapt.

Overall, it's been good.

What's your favorite thing so far? - @Caniacgirl52 / @xCanes23x

We have a good team. I signed here because over the years I've played a lot of games against the Hurricanes and I know how hard they play.

They've had a good team and now that I know the guys, I know that it's a good locker room too.

Everyone is always trying to help each other and it's like a family because we all spend so much time with each other. That's important, you know? That's been good.

I enjoy being here and playing for the team.

What's your favorite place that you've found to eat? - @OneTrueZach

It's hard to pick one, but a friend who used to live here showed me Waraji Japanese Restaurant.

I like their sushi, especially the one roll with guacamole and salmon. That's stuck in my head right now.

What's your favorite thing to cook at home?

I'm simple. I like using my grill and I'll make steak, fish, and chicken.