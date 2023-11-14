News Feed

Whalers Night: In White!

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning

Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Preview: November 11 at Tampa Bay

Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers

Projected Lineup: November 10 at Florida

Preview: November 10 at Florida

Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Necas Does It Again, Canes Beat Sabres In OT

Projected Lineup: November 7 vs. Buffalo

Preview: November 7 vs. Buffalo

In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?

Canes Recall Kochetkov From Syracuse

Canes Come From Behind, Earn Overtime Victory On Long Island

Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

How has adjusting to Raleigh been? What's the most surprising aspect? Why #7?

11.13.23 Orlov Mailbag
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Defenseman Dmitry Orlov was widely regarded as the best player available free agent in the summer of 2023, and he chose to become a Carolina Hurricane.

Most hockey fans are familiar with his game, but how about him as a person?

He joined us this week as the special guest for this week's mailbag, answering questions you were kind enough to send in.

Canes mailbags are powered by Segra.

How are you settling into Raleigh? - @jp621 / @Erich_K8

It's been good. I came a little early [this summer] to find a house.

It's a nice area. A little more quiet than Boston and Washington, but in D.C. I lived outside of the city where it was a little quieter too.  There were more malls and such, but that's a bigger city.

I grew up in a small city, but when I moved to Moscow it was a different life. You can always adapt.

Overall, it's been good.

What's your favorite thing so far? - @Caniacgirl52 / @xCanes23x

We have a good team. I signed here because over the years I've played a lot of games against the Hurricanes and I know how hard they play.

They've had a good team and now that I know the guys, I know that it's a good locker room too.

Everyone is always trying to help each other and it's like a family because we all spend so much time with each other. That's important, you know? That's been good.

I enjoy being here and playing for the team.

What's your favorite place that you've found to eat? - @OneTrueZach

It's hard to pick one, but a friend who used to live here showed me Waraji Japanese Restaurant.

I like their sushi, especially the one roll with guacamole and salmon. That's stuck in my head right now.

What's your favorite thing to cook at home?

I'm simple. I like using my grill and I'll make steak, fish, and chicken.

CAR@NYI: Orlov scores goal against Islanders

Most surprising aspect of playing in Raleigh/the new system? - @deb\_o\_rah_m

The hockey side is different for me, for sure. It's the first time I've changed teams during an offseason in my career.

Last year I was traded and that was different, meeting everyone, learning a new area, and adapting to life being a little different.

It's a new experience in life. I feel more comfortable now than when I got here obviously.

I've learned the system and gotten to know the guys. I hope our play will start improving, we'll get to the playoffs and then it will be another hard stretch, as always.

Playoffs are a different season like everyone says. Once you play in this league and you get there, you find that out.

I was lucky enough to be able to win the Stanley Cup once with Washington, but that was five or six years ago and I'm still hungry. I want to win. I want that feeling again. And I want to bring that feeling to my new team.

What's been the hardest part about the new system? @twistedhipsies

Just getting used to everyone that you're on the ice with. Every system is different, but this one you have to know who you're on the ice with at all times.

Some guys can do certain things, some guys are easier to read.

It's not a hard system, but it is a lot of skating. One-on-one battles are important and so is your quickness. It's not easy if you haven't played that way before though.

I'm still adapting.

I noticed you seem pretty close with Andrei already, what's your friendship with him been like? And have you gotten the chance to spend much time with Pyotr yet? - @iloveinsilence / @lucifader

It's been good. Obviously, they're younger than me and it's my first time being the old guy.

I'm trying to help them.  They're smart guys.

It is nice to have them though, because it's nice to be able to speak your language sometimes. In Boston, I didn't have anyone to speak the language with. In Washington, we had so many Russian players.

Do you keep in touch with any of your former Capitals teammates?

For sure. We have such good relationships.

I've known Evgeny Kuznetsov for half of my life now. 15 years is a lot of time together.

What was your experience like to hear the first "MISTA SVECHNIKOV" scream from Martinook? - @thedailykaily

It's funny. I knew it was happening because I'd seen it online before, but it was funny.

It's cool that everybody here has their own routine. It keeps it fun to be around.

Any backstory to wearing #7? - @bsohi@lasagna_zero

I've worn it twice before in my career and I have good memories of wearing it.

I've always liked it.

I wore it for my junior team because someone already had nine. We had a tournament that year and I played really well in it, so I always think of that.

Owner/fan of dogs or cats? - @WSG35437578

Yes. We have a Bengal cat named Joy.

He is nine years old and he looks like a tiger.

If you weren't playing in the NHL, what would you do for work? - @chloealys0n

I'd probably be playing a different sport. My dad always played and so did my brother.

Maybe rugby.

My dad played it and my older brother played for our hometown team. He played for the national team too in some tournaments, Under-18 and Under-20. I played during the summer. I liked the physical part.

It was always hockey during the winter and rugby during the summer.

What would advice be for the next generation of players coming in the league? - @tw1st3d_w1ll

Enjoy it. As a kid you don't think about what your relationship with the game will be like when you're older or if you'll have made it or not.

It gets harder and sometimes it gets less fun. Sometimes it doesn't go your way.

As a kid, you can still enjoy it. You can work on your game so much more when you're younger because you have so much time ahead of you.

It's important to do well in school too, you can't just be a good hockey player. You have to be able to do both. You have to be a good human and a smart human too.

