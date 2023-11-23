Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton

Came Ready To Play...

Edmonton's struggles through the first 17 games of their season have been well-documented, and their first 20 minutes tonight in Raleigh were no different.

Before the puck could even go down to start the night, it was a trying warmup for the Oilers.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner took an awkward spill at center ice and defenseman Darnell Nurse took a puck to the face, causing him to miss the opening moments of the contest.

And then when the puck went down for real, it somehow got more frustrating for them.

Despite one early push from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Carolina weathered the storm and then went off to the races.

Jesper Fast found the first goal of the night 9:17 in, and 35 seconds later Jack Drury got the monkey off his back with his first goal since March 26.

Igniting the PNC Arena crowd, the train kept rolling when Teuvo Teravainen became the first Canes player to reach double-digit goals this season.

Making that three goals in 2:06, Seth Jarvis then ended Skinner's night when he came in on the rush and picked his spot for his eighth tally of the year.

The run of four unanswered tallies in the first period was the first occasion for Carolina since October 8, 2019.