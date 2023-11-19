UNC Hockey To Wear Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

RALEIGH, NC. - After over 24,000 fans made their way to Carter-Finley Stadium for last year's "Frozen Finley" between NC State and UNC, this year's matchups have a few more eyeballs.

The two American College Hockey Association (ACHA) teams will meet again for their annual Governor's Cup game on Monday at PNC Arena, and the Tar Heels are set to debut new Canes-inspired alternate jerseys for the occasion.

Revealing them on Wednesday morning, the warning flag stripe on the tail of most jerseys worn by the NHL club since 1997 is a featured element on UNC's threads.