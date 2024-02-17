Preview: February 17 at Vegas

LAS VEGAS. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a second win in as many nights Saturday, as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
-
When: Saturday, February 17
Puck Drop: 10:30 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 31-16-5 (67 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win Arizona Coyotes on Friday, February 17
-
Golden Knights Record: 31-16-6 (68 Points, 2nd, Pacific Division)
Golden Knights Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday, February 12