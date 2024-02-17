Preview: February 17 at Vegas

Canes close out their three-game road trip against one of the best in the West

LeadGraphic_21724_16x9
By Walt Ruff
LAS VEGAS. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a second win in as many nights Saturday, as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

-

When: Saturday, February 17

Puck Drop: 10:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 31-16-5 (67 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win Arizona Coyotes on Friday, February 17

-

Golden Knights Record: 31-16-6 (68 Points, 2nd, Pacific Division)

Golden Knights Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday, February 12

Last Time Out

  • The Canes scored early and often last night in Tempe, taking a necessary win from the Arizona Coyotes.
  • Jordan Martinook got the scoring started just 16 seconds in, the fourth-fastest goal to start an NHL game this season.
  • Martinook was one of five different goal-scorers for the team and Jack Drury had his first career multi-assist night en route to the 5-1 victory.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 30 out of 31, his fifth 30-save performance of the season.

Starting On Time

  • Carolina is now 21-6-2 when scoring first and 17-2-1 when leading after 20 minutes.

Martinook Is Money

  • After his game-opening goal on Friday, Martinook now has 10 points in his last 13 games.

Dominant In The Dot

  • Carolina won 74.6% of faceoffs last night at Mullett Arena, improving their season total to 52.4%.  7th-best among all NHL clubs, the Canes will try and take advantage again tonight, as Vegas enters 17th (49.5%).

Franchise History For Slavin

  • Jaccob Slavin has a chance to match and make some new franchise history this evening. With 257 career points, his next one will put him into a tie with Justin Faulk for the most in Canes/Whalers history.

In Net

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov playing last night in Arizona, it is more likely than not that the team will turn to Spencer Martin this evening.
  • The much-anticipated second start with the team, it's been 24 days since the 28-year-old made his first appearance with the team. He looked sharp in Boston in a win over the Bruins, stopping 26 out of 28, but Kochetkov or Antti Raanta has made each start since for the team.

On The Other Side

  • The defending Stanley Cup Champions are having another excellent season, strong in just about every area of the game.
  • Mark Stone (52 points in 53 games) and Jack Eichel (44 points in 42 games) have been superb, but Adin Hill has been otherworldly in net. When he's been healthy, he's been arguably the best goaltender in the league. Playing in 20 games, his .933 save percentage is the best among any qualified goalie in the NHL.
  • Only the Colorado Avalanche (20) have more wins at home this season than the Golden Knights (19).

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4 and joined the team for a full practice for the first time on February 15. There is no timeline on when he could return to game action.
  • Goaltender Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury on February 8. He will be out "a few weeks, at least", per Rod Brind'Amour.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to fly back to Raleigh on Sunday. They'll then return to game action Monday against the Blackhawks at PNC Arena.

