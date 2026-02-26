Projected Lineup: February 26 vs. Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to have their full complement of skaters available as they return to NHL action against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.

That includes each of the team's Olympians, despite Sebastian Aho having the morning off, as well as Eric Robinson, who missed the team's last seven games before the Olympic break with an upper-body concern.

Skating alongside William Carrier and Jesperi Kotkaniemi during morning skate, the 30-year-old Robinson will look to pick up where he left off after breaching the double-digit mark in goals for the fourth time in his career.

In net, Brandon Bussi is likely to get the first game out of the break. The first-year standout has won seven straight starts, including a shutout showing in New York on Feb. 5.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski/Kotkaniemi - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Mark Jankowski/Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.