Projected Lineup: February 26 vs. Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to have their full complement of skaters available as they return to NHL action against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.
That includes each of the team's Olympians, despite Sebastian Aho having the morning off, as well as Eric Robinson, who missed the team's last seven games before the Olympic break with an upper-body concern.
Skating alongside William Carrier and Jesperi Kotkaniemi during morning skate, the 30-year-old Robinson will look to pick up where he left off after breaching the double-digit mark in goals for the fourth time in his career.
In net, Brandon Bussi is likely to get the first game out of the break. The first-year standout has won seven straight starts, including a shutout showing in New York on Feb. 5.
---
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Carrier - Jankowski/Kotkaniemi - Robinson
Defense
Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Gostisbehere - Nikishin
Starting Goaltender
Bussi
---
Injuries
Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)
Scratches
Mark Jankowski/Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Mike Reilly
---
PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin
Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.