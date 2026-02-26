Preview: February 26 vs. Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes resume their regular-season schedule on Thursday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

---

When: Thursday, February 26

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 36-15-6 (78 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 2-0 Win over the New York Rangers on Thursday, Feb. 5.

---

Lightning Record: 38-14-4 (80 Points, 1st - Atlantic Division)

Lightning Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Feb. 26