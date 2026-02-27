North Carolina's Kayden Beasley To Play For Team USA at Paralympic Winter Games

RALEIGH, N.C. - Hurricanes Sled Hockey will be represented on the world stage next month when Kayden Beasley hits the ice for the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Set to make his Paralympic debut, the young man from Coats, N.C. will try to help his sled team achieve the same result that both the U.S. men's and women's Olympic teams earned earlier this month - gold.

Named to the roster following a selection camp in New Jersey, Beasley has honed his skills over the years right here in the Raleigh area.

“They were a big part of the start to my journey. I’m very grateful to have them," the budding star said of Hurricanes Sled Hockey when he conducted a press availability at Lenovo Center this week. "They taught me the beginning stages and have supported me throughout all of it."

Making it look easy from the get-go, Beasley got started in the sport just six years ago and has already reached the pinnacle.

“Honestly, the first day he came on the ice, he got a sled, took off, and skated for about 30 minutes. I went over to his dad and was like ‘Has he ever done this before?’ He just seemed like a natural from the very first moment he was on the ice, and then just got better from there,” Hurricanes Sled Hockey Coach Geoff Winn added.