Injury Report: Andersen Returns To Practice

TEMPE, AZ. - Just over three months after being diagnosed with a blood clotting issue, Frederik Andersen returned to practice with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The latest step forward for the netminder who was cleared to resume on-ice activities during the All-Star break, the 34-year-old had been working one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder for the past two weeks.

While no new information was made available in terms of when we might see Andersen available for game action, a healthy #31 would bolster Carolina's crease for the stretch run.

In three seasons with the Canes, the man they call "Zilla" in the locker room is 60-26-4 in 92 games played. With a .914 save percentage during that time, that number ranks tied for eighth among all NHL netminders who have made at least 75 starts.