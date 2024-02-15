Injury Report: Andersen Returns To Practice

Goalie faces shots from teammates for the first time since early November

2.15.24 Fred IR
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

TEMPE, AZ. - Just over three months after being diagnosed with a blood clotting issue, Frederik Andersen returned to practice with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The latest step forward for the netminder who was cleared to resume on-ice activities during the All-Star break, the 34-year-old had been working one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder for the past two weeks.

While no new information was made available in terms of when we might see Andersen available for game action, a healthy #31 would bolster Carolina's crease for the stretch run.

In three seasons with the Canes, the man they call "Zilla" in the locker room is 60-26-4 in 92 games played. With a .914 save percentage during that time, that number ranks tied for eighth among all NHL netminders who have made at least 75 starts.

Winning the Jennings Trophy with Antti Raanta for the 2021-22 season after allowing a league-low 202 goals, Andersen also produced a .927 save percentage during last year's playoffs.

When available, he's been solid.

Before being diagnosed with a deep-vein thrombosis and subsequent pulmonary embolism in early November, Andersen was 4-1 this season.

Allowing only 15 goals in six games, his last game played was on November 2 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

As Andersen continues working his way back toward the lineup, the Canes will roll with the tandem of Pyotr Kochetkov and Spencer Martin in the interim.

With Raanta "out for a few weeks, at least", Kochetkov has been adequate in Andersen's absence. The 24-year-old has a .913 save percentage over the last two months, tied for 11th among all NHL netminders who have played in at least 10 games.

