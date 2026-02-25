Hurricanes Foundation To Open 2026 Grant Cycle

RALEIGH, N.C. – Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, today announced that the Foundation will accept grant applications for the 2026 cycle from March 9 through April 10. The Foundation will prioritize funding for organizations that align with its mission to serve the health and educational needs of children in underserved areas, as well as those dedicated to expanding the reach and accessibility of youth hockey programs in North Carolina.

“We’re excited to open our spring grant cycle and reaffirm our commitment to improving the health, well-being, and opportunities of children across our state,” said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. “By investing in initiatives that promote physical and mental health, expand educational access, and strengthen youth hockey, we aim to equip young people with the foundation they need to thrive as athletes, leaders and changemakers.”

This grant cycle offers two distinct opportunities for which organizations can apply:

Game Changer Grants: Grants of $10,000-$20,000 that are designed to help organizations make a significant, programmatic impact in our community

Future Canes Grants: Grants that aim to strengthen and grow youth hockey in North Carolina, ensuring that the sport is accessible to everyone. Awards will be granted at various funding levels based on need.

Applications will be accepted from March 9-April 10, and organizations are encouraged to review the grant guidelines and eligibility in preparation to apply.

Recipients of similar Hurricanes Foundation grants in 2025-26:

Game Changer Grants

Arts For Life

Book Harvest

Boys and Girls Club of Wake County, Inc.

The Carying Place

Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines

North East Wake Backpack Buddies

United Arts Council

Wake Education Partnership

Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

GiGi's Playhouse - Raleigh, LLC

Green Chair Project

NeighborHealth Center

Note in the Pocket

Table

Tammy Lynn Center

The Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education

The Foundation of Hope for Research & Treatment of Mental Illness

YMCA of the Triangle

2024-25 Future Canes Grants

Cape Fear Youth Hockey Association

Carolina Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA)

Carolina Junior Hurricanes Hockey Association

Greensboro Youth Hockey Association

North Carolina Amateur Sports

Triangle Special Hockey

Triangle Youth Hockey of North Carolina

Wilmington Junior Seahawks

Winston-Salem Youth Hockey Association

In the 2024-25 season, the Canes organization supported hurricane recovery efforts in Western NC. Canes fans and the team raised more than $1 million for organizations rebuilding after Hurricane Helene ravaged the area. All funds raised have been deployed to help non-profit groups get back on their feet and serve the communities hit hardest. This campaign was launched to support communities impacted by Hurricane Helene, and while the organization focused on providing critical aid to those in need, it remains steadfast in a commitment to nonprofits serving youth across the state. The Foundation’s focus remains on funding essential initiatives for children’s health, education, and youth hockey, while also helping our neighbors recover and rebuild.

If you need assistance or have any questions about the grant process, please reach out to Amy Daniels at [email protected].

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. Since the Foundation's inception in 1997, more than $17 million has been donated in grants and in-kind support to youth-serving organizations. For more information on the Foundation, please click here.