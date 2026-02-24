Power Play Renaissance Led By Unexpected Anchor

RALEIGH, N.C. - On Dec. 2, the Carolina Hurricanes were 16-7-2 and right near the top of the Metropolitan Division - a familiar place for them to be.

Working through injury after injury, the wins continued to stack, but Rod Brind'Amour said there was "another level" for his team to get to. An area that glaringly needed to find its footing was the power play, which had converted on just 13.7% of its tries.

Sitting 30th in the NHL - with only the New York Islanders (13.2%) and Los Angeles Kings (12.9%) coming in lower - there had been personnel changes to the groupings, but nothing that found consistent success.

When dissecting what had to be different, the should-be Hall of Famer and former star center didn't have to look very far outside of his wheelhouse.

Although in all situations, the team was right near the middle of the pack in terms of faceoff percentage (49.8% - 17th, NHL), the man advantage had won just 47.6% of their power-play faceoffs (28th, NHL). Problematic because not starting with possession often leads to a dump to the other end of the ice and at least 20 seconds of the two-minute opportunity wasted, Brind'Amour knew his team needed to start with the puck more.

To rectify their problem, he turned to one of the game's most consistent centers in the last 20 years - his captain, Jordan Staal.

More commonly known as a defensive wizard who receives votes for the Selke Trophy each season and excels on the other half of special teams, the 37-year-old was eager for an opportunity he hadn't had in years.

"I had enough guys chirping me, but obviously, you're excited," he started. "It's an opportunity, and in this league and in this life, it's all about opportunities. You want to make the best of them. I remember the first practice [back on the power play] and being really nervous, for the first time in as long as I've played."