Canes To Host Free Youth Street Hockey Jamboree On Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. - To celebrate Team USA winning gold in both Women's and Men's hockey at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, the Carolina Hurricanes are hosting a free youth street hockey jamboree at Apex Community Park on Sunday, March 1.

The event is open to kids between the ages of 7 and 14, with all skill levels welcome to join the fun during the following time slots:

Ages 7-10: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Ages 11-14: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

All participants must register for Sunday's event by clicking here. To learn more about other street hockey programming at Apex Community Park, click here.