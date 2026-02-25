Canes To Host Free Youth Street Hockey Jamboree On Sunday

Kids ages 7-14 can play hockey at Apex Community Park

streethockey_2-24
By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - To celebrate Team USA winning gold in both Women's and Men's hockey at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, the Carolina Hurricanes are hosting a free youth street hockey jamboree at Apex Community Park on Sunday, March 1.

The event is open to kids between the ages of 7 and 14, with all skill levels welcome to join the fun during the following time slots:

  • Ages 7-10: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
  • Ages 11-14: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

All participants must register for Sunday's event by clicking here. To learn more about other street hockey programming at Apex Community Park, click here.

News Feed

Winter Olympics Medalists Return To Raleigh

No Paint, No Stain: Caniac Creates Art With Unique Flair

Hurricanes Foundation To Open 2026 Grant Cycle

Power Play Renaissance Led By Unexpected Anchor

The Sprint To The Finish...

Slavin, United States Win Gold

Aho, Finland Take Bronze

Jarvis, Slavin Go Head-To-Head For Gold

Prospect Report: The Nadeau Show & Mo'...

Canes' Trio To Play For Medals At Winter Olympics

'Nothing Changes': Bussi Remains Hungry After Securing Extension

Lenovo Center View Bar Set To Open On Feb. 17

Canes Sign Bussi To Three-Year Extension

Checking In With The Canes At The Olympics

Midseason Check-In With GM Eric Tulsky

8 Hurricanes/Whalers Named In CHL Top 50

Preview: Canes At The Winter Olympics

Aho Named Alternate Captain For Team Finland