Projected Lineup: February 28 vs. Detroit

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Frederik Andersen between the pipes as they look to push their point streak to 12 games against the Detroit Red Wings.

Making his first start since a three-game run with Team Denmark at the Olympic Winter Games, Andersen has helped the Canes to at least a point in each of his last five starts (2-0-3). The veteran has great numbers against Detroit over the course of his career, going 13-1-2 with a .920 save percentage in 16 career appearances against them.

Up front, no changes are expected to a group that ousted the Tampa Bay Lightning in Thursday's clash. Andrei Svechnikov (4gms, 1G 4A) and Nikolaj Ehlers (3gms, 1G 2A) will look to keep their point streaks rolling, while the trio of Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake will seek another strong showing after being the team's "best line" two nights ago.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.