Projected Lineup: March 2 at Seattle

SEATTLE - The Carolina Hurricanes are likely turning back to Frederik Andersen between the pipes on Monday as they start a four-game western swing against the Seattle Kraken.

The 36-year-old was outstanding on Saturday against Detroit, turning away 27 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. Going 3-0-3 in his last six starts, Andersen is also 3-1 in four career appearances against Seattle.

In front of him, there are not expected to be any changes to the crew that has picked up at least a point in 12 straight games. The run ties Carolina's fourth-longest point streak in franchise history and its longest since Jan. 12 - Feb. 1, 2023 (17 games; 15-0-2).

Taylor Hall arrives at tonight's contest as the hottest skater, producing back-to-back multi-point performances in the team's two most recent games, for a total of five points.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.