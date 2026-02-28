Preview: February 28 vs. Detroit

Canes hunt fifth straight win as they close out February

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their point streak to a dozen games on Saturday, when they go head-to-head with the Detroit Red Wings.

---

When: Saturday, February 28

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 37-15-6 (80 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Feb. 26

---

Red Wings Record: 34-19-6 (74 Points, T-2nd - Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 2-1 Win (OT) over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Feb. 26

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes battled through some adversity to take a 5-4 win from the Lightning on Thursday.
  • Four players had multi-point efforts - including Taylor Hall, Seth Jarvis, Logan Stankoven, and Andrei Svechnikov.
  • Brandon Bussi won his eighth start in a row, stopping 24.

Season Series vs. DET...

  • Dec 27: Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere starred with three points apiece as the Carolina Hurricanes knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 at Lenovo Center.
  • Jan 12: A controversial finish at Little Caesars Arena ended with a 4-3 victory for the Red Wings.

Medals On Display...

  • As the Canes continue to welcome back their Olympians, fans have one last chance to see the gold, silver and bronze medals won by Jaccob Slavin, Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho at this year's Olympic Winter Games.
  • Their medals will be on display outside section 306 from the time doors open until the end of the first intermission.

In Net...

  • Both Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen are available options for tonight's contest.
  • Bussi, who was in the day-before starter's crease at Wednesday's practice, inked a three-year contract extension during the break. A winner of his last seven starts, he'll look to keep his momentum going following the shutout effort in New York in the Canes' most recent outing.
  • Andersen, meanwhile, has helped Carolina pick up a point in his last five starts (2-0-3). His last game in a Canes sweater was on Jan. 31, but he started three games for Denmark at the Olympics this month.

On The Other Side...

  • After a 1-3-1 skid into the Olympic break, Detroit returned to action with a 2-1 OT win in Ottawa, thanks in large part to gold medalist Dylan Larkin's two tallies.
  • Larkin, who has three goals in his last two games and five points in his last three, ranks third in team scoring with 53 points behind Lucas Raymond (62 pts) and Alex DeBrincat (57 pts). That trio has been crucial to Detroit's success, as no other Red Wing has posted more than 40 points on the year.
  • In net, John Gibson has emerged as a potential Vezina Trophy contender with 23 wins in 38 starts — one shy of Brandon Bussi. Reaching the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2019-20, Gibson backstopped a run of eight straight victories in January, but has gone 2-3-1 since then.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to fly to Seattle on Sunday. They'll start a four-game road trip on Monday against the Kraken.
  • Next Game: Monday, March 2 at Seattle | 10:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

