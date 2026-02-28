Preview: February 28 vs. Detroit

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their point streak to a dozen games on Saturday, when they go head-to-head with the Detroit Red Wings.

---

When: Saturday, February 28

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 37-15-6 (80 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Feb. 26

---

Red Wings Record: 34-19-6 (74 Points, T-2nd - Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 2-1 Win (OT) over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Feb. 26