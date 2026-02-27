Recap: Canes Hold Off Bolts In Return To Action

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the wild nature of his team's win in their first game back from break....

"Everything that went on in that game, you knew it was coming. We just got off to a good start... (Nikita Kucherov) certainly had a good game, but I thought we battled back hard. The start was the key... I thought the game went a little better in the third. I liked our game, not giving up as much... We were giving up too many good looks (early on). But in the third, I thought we'd settle down a little bit and got to our game a little better."

Taylor Hall offering his perspective on the victory...

"It was probably entertaining for the fans who were here and watching. [It was] a little bit back and forth, not really the style that we're accustomed to playing, but at the end of the day, we get a win against a team that played last night. They probably got some rust out last night, and for us, that's a long time without playing, so we'll take the win. A lot of really good individual performances - Stank, Jarvy, Bussi - we'll take it."

Sebastian Aho keeping it simple...

"Good win. Obviously, we wanted to start the right way, and we were able to win versus a good hockey team. Scoring a goal is a bonus. We were looking for the two points, and we got it."

Logan Stankoven after scoring a goal on his birthday...

"It was nice, for sure. I was hungry to get back out there and contribute. It was nice to see the puck go in and for our line to have some success."

Rod Brind'Amour on the line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake, who combined for five points...

"They were huge tonight. A lot of pretty goals. We don't always see that, but that line in general creates a lot for us. They're not always on the scoresheet, but they're always around it, and they have the potential every shift to make something happen. They were obviously our best line."