Recap: Canes Hold Off Bolts In Return To Action

RALEIGH, N.C. - Led by a quartet of multi-point efforts, the Carolina Hurricanes returned from the Olympic break to knock off the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
Two goals in the first three minutes sparked a dominant start for Carolina. Nikolaj Ehlers started the scoring with a snipe off the rush, while Logan Stankoven joined the fun 1:13 later as he put away a give-and-go with Taylor Hall.
Shortly thereafter, it was Hall's turn to light the lamp. Converting a slick setup from Jackson Blake, Hall lifted the Canes to a 3-0 lead at 6:41. But a talented Tampa Bay team found its footing from there, striking three times in a span of 5:28 on either side of the first intermission to cancel out Carolina's early advantage.
Restoring a bit of momentum to the home club as the game neared its midway point, Seth Jarvis made it 4-3 with a shot from the slot off an Andrei Svechnikov dish from the corner. Undeterred, Tampa Bay answered once more with a power-play marker, setting up a winner-take-all final frame.
A power play awaited each team within the first seven minutes of the third, and after killing off the Bolts' bid, Carolina converted its own to take the lead for the third and final time. Sebastian Aho bagged the eventual game-winner with a fluttering one-timer that snuck over Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson and under the crossbar.
With the team ahead of him limiting the Bolts to just six shots in the third, Brandon Bussi picked up his 24th win of the campaign with 24 saves on 28 shots.