Recap: Canes Stretch Point Streak To 12 With Win Over Wings

RALEIGH, N.C. - Taylor Hall and Shayne Gostisbehere posted three points apiece to push the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

A tussle between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams looked the part from the start, but the Canes potted back-to-back goals in the final five minutes of the first period to open up a two-goal lead at the break.

Hall got things going with a one-man effort at 14:05, blocking a shot in his own zone before tucking home a breakaway in the other. After a late penalty put the Red Wings in the box with 40 seconds remaining, Carolina's power play quickly doubled the lead, with a Sebastian Aho seam pass ricocheting off a Detroit skater and into the net.

Thanks to Eric Robinson, the Canes' lead swelled to three just 2:52 into the middle frame. But a more open second period allowed the Red Wings to find their footing, and two Detroit tallies in the final 1:34 narrowed the gap to one before the second break.

As they did two nights earlier, the Hurricanes returned to form in the final frame to cement their victory. Gostisbehere's top-shelf snipe at 2:18 completed a give-and-go with Jackson Blake, who then bagged another insurance marker 3:12 later on a rush chance from the right circle. Hall picked up assists on both goals.

Making his first start since his Olympic run with Team Denmark, Frederik Andersen turned in a sterling 27-save effort to move to 3-0-3 in his last six starts.

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Taylor Hall recorded his second straight multi-point game, posting two goals and three assists in that span.
  • Forward Jackson Blake pushed his point streak to three games with a goal and an assist. The second-year standout is up to 17 goals and 36 points in 58 games, tying his rookie-season goal output and surpassing his point total in 22 fewer games.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere put up his fifth game of three or more points this season, tying Zach Werenski for the fourth-most such efforts among NHL defensemen.
  • Forward Sebastian Aho scored his 74th career power-play goal, surpassing Pat Verbeek for the third-most in franchise history behind Ron Francis (132) and Eric Staal (105).
  • The Hurricanes' 12-game point streak is tied for the fourth-longest in franchise history, trailing only a 17-game run in 2021-22 and 13-game runs in 2016-17 and 2020-21.
  • Converting with the man advantage for the fourth time in the last five games, Carolina has now scored 30 power-play goals in its last 33 games (since Dec. 6), which trails only Edmonton (31) in that span.
  • Carolina opened the scoring for the seventh time during its 12-game point streak. The Canes' 26 wins when scoring first this season are tied for the third-most among all NHL clubs.
  • With another capacity crowd of 18,547 (including the newly opened View Bar), the Canes posted their 150th consecutive regular-season/playoff sellout at Lenovo Center.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour complimenting Shayne Gostisbehere's night...

"I thought Ghost was really good... He might've been one of our better players tonight. I thought he was all over it.  Everyone, I thought, played pretty well, but he was a standout."

Shayne Gostisbehere on the team's third-period response, after Detroit had cut the lead to just one...

"We just got back to where we were having success. Four-on-four, there's more open ice, and their skill guys can get going and touch the puck a little more. For us, it was just getting back to our game and realizing what got us our success in the first [period]."

Jackson Blake with praise for Frederik Andersen...

"Freddie was the best player tonight, for sure, for both teams. He was unbelievable. That's what he brings. We know Freddie and how good he is and what he can do for us as a group. He was outstanding. I think there were at least three or four breakaways that he stopped, and many more chances. He was phenomenal."

Taylor Hall after another outstanding night for his line...

"For much of the time that we've been together, we've had nights where we were like, 'How do we come out of that game without any goals?' It's a credit to us for sticking with it. I think we've played with a lot of pace. We're around the net a bit more, which, maybe in some games, we'd be on the boards, a little further from the net. I think we're getting to the inside of the ice really well. That's when you score goals and maintain play."

Taylor Hall Postgame Quotes

What's Next?

  • The Canes are scheduled to fly to Seattle on Sunday. They'll start a four-game road trip on Monday against the Kraken.
  • Next Game: Monday, March 2 at Seattle | 10:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 10 vs. Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

