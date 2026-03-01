Recap: Canes Stretch Point Streak To 12 With Win Over Wings

RALEIGH, N.C. - Taylor Hall and Shayne Gostisbehere posted three points apiece to push the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

A tussle between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams looked the part from the start, but the Canes potted back-to-back goals in the final five minutes of the first period to open up a two-goal lead at the break.

Hall got things going with a one-man effort at 14:05, blocking a shot in his own zone before tucking home a breakaway in the other. After a late penalty put the Red Wings in the box with 40 seconds remaining, Carolina's power play quickly doubled the lead, with a Sebastian Aho seam pass ricocheting off a Detroit skater and into the net.

Thanks to Eric Robinson, the Canes' lead swelled to three just 2:52 into the middle frame. But a more open second period allowed the Red Wings to find their footing, and two Detroit tallies in the final 1:34 narrowed the gap to one before the second break.

As they did two nights earlier, the Hurricanes returned to form in the final frame to cement their victory. Gostisbehere's top-shelf snipe at 2:18 completed a give-and-go with Jackson Blake, who then bagged another insurance marker 3:12 later on a rush chance from the right circle. Hall picked up assists on both goals.

Making his first start since his Olympic run with Team Denmark, Frederik Andersen turned in a sterling 27-save effort to move to 3-0-3 in his last six starts.