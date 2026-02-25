No Paint, No Stain: Caniac Creates Art With Unique Flair

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes' annual "Canes Gala" offers fans a one-of-a-kind night at Lenovo Center, from unique interactions with players to opportunities to bid on exclusive experiences and Canes memorabilia, with all proceeds benefiting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.
This year, that memorabilia was headlined by the work of Adam Bailey, a local woodworker and artist who combined the two disciplines to produce remarkable wooden portraits of Seth Jarvis and Brandon Bussi for the occasion.
A longtime Canes fan, Bailey was initially connected with the Foundation to create a Rod Brind'Amour piece for the team's 20th Anniversary Championship Celebration in December. When Gala planning began thereafter, he was a natural choice to be featured.
"Once we saw his incredible wood art in person, we immediately knew it was something special. The craftsmanship, detail, and uniqueness of the medium stood out right away," said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. "It became clear that incorporating a custom piece into our auction would be a meaningful and exciting way to elevate the event."
What distinguishes Bailey's work is his "No Paint, No Stain" technique. More than just his Instagram handle, it's how his work is defined. Working exclusively with wood, each of Adam's projects is carefully crafted from several different types of wood, utilizing the natural color of each grain to match an image of an object or, in this case, a hockey player.
From the red of Jarvis' helmet to the black squares centering the warning flags on Bussi's mask, it all comes naturally.