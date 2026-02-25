No Paint, No Stain: Caniac Creates Art With Unique Flair

Bailey began woodworking at a young age, crediting "being around people who like to make things" for fueling his creative spirit. But it's been his own experience as a parent that's steered him toward more artistic pursuits within woodworking, allowing him to share a hobby with his young son.

"(My son and I) started doing this in a way for people to see because he started doing artwork. I thought it would be cool that, if he was doing art and I was doing art, it was something we could do together," he said.

That was nearly four years ago. Since then, Bailey has explored the overlap between woodworking and art, creating intricate designs simply by using different cuts and types of wood, a process that usually takes between 50-80 hours.

"I wanted to see if I could make a piece of art look like something realistic, and then from there, just kept creating new things and trying to see if I could do different things, like making people look like people," he said. "Once I figured that out, that's when I really got locked into this art mode."

That timeline mirrors his blossoming Hurricanes fandom. Another shared interest between Bailey and his son became another source of inspiration for their art journey, which led to more designs like the pieces featured in this year's Gala.

"His ability to represent our players in this medium is nothing short of remarkable," said Daniels of Bailey. "Beyond his talent, he’s a genuine fan of our team and deeply committed to giving back to the community, which aligns perfectly with the mission of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation."

After sculpting the Brind'Amour portrait in December, Bailey was eager to jump back in with new ideas for a few Canes-focused designs when the team came calling again. Jarvis' selection was inspired by a standout showing from No. 24 with Bailey in attendance, while Bussi's was sparked by the netminder's stellar story this season, as well as the challenge of molding the finer parts of a goaltender's mask.

But another piece featuring Jalen Chatfield — set to be auctioned off in-game on Saturday, Feb. 28 — was a more personal touch, an homage to one of Bailey's favorite players whose impact extends beyond the ice rink.

"The idea around Black History Month, I thought of Jalen Chatfield doing the bow-and-arrow," explained Bailey. "I wanted to represent him specifically because he's a player that everybody loves. I obviously love him because having someone who looks like you play hockey and who you root for means something, and that's kind of the spirit of Black History Month."