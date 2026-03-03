Recap: Canes Come Up Short In Seattle

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the contest...

"I thought we played well... You have to score more than one with the amount of zone time that we had. And with the opportunities that we had, you have to find a way to get more than one [goal]."

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts...

"We really just didn't capitalize on our chances. They're a team that, when they're up, they hunker down well, and they don't give you much. [They give you] a lot of shots from the outside, and I don't think we did a good enough job of getting in front of them. They box out well. We had a chance to tie it up. For the most part, it was a good game; it just didn't really click offensively."

Jordan Staal discussing puck management...

"There were some turnovers, for sure. That kind of cost us a couple of goals. There could have been a few decisions with the puck offensively that we could have done a better job [with]. Shooting when we need to or passing when we need to. The execution we needed wasn't there offensively, and we came up short."

Rod Brind'Amour on moving forward from here...

"If we can play like that, we're going to be fine. Tonight was just one of those nights. We didn't get a bounce all night. We've got to keep working for them, which I thought we did tonight."

Jordan Staal looking to Wednesday in Vancouver...

"It's about the next one. We'll learn from what we had going on tonight, take care of the bodies, and get ready for the next game. These road trips are tough. Everyone's got to go through them, and we've got to have a little better effort and get on a roll on this trip."