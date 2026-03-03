Recap: Canes Come Up Short In Seattle

SEATTLE - The Carolina Hurricanes opened their four-game road swing with a narrow defeat in the Pacific Northwest, falling 2-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Monday.
An early territorial edge signified a bright start for the Canes, but underlying mistakes proved costly in the second period, when an opportunistic Kraken club made the most of a pair of chances to take a 2-0 lead in a span of just 5:26.
Stemming the tide, Carolina continued to apply pressure and halved the deficit with 90 seconds left in the middle frame on a Nikolaj Ehlers laser from the slot.
Unfortunately, the Canes were unable to turn that momentum into an equalizer in the third period. Once again controlling play, their smattering of scoring chances found either a Seattle skater, for one of the team's 23 blocks on the night, or goaltender Joey Daccord, who finished with 35 saves in the Kraken cage.
At the other end, Frederik Andersen made 13 saves on 15 shots, but suffered his first regulation defeat in seven starts.