Recap: Canes Come Up Short In Seattle

Carolina suffers first regulation loss since Jan. 13

RECAP

© Cato Cataldo/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

SEATTLE - The Carolina Hurricanes opened their four-game road swing with a narrow defeat in the Pacific Northwest, falling 2-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

An early territorial edge signified a bright start for the Canes, but underlying mistakes proved costly in the second period, when an opportunistic Kraken club made the most of a pair of chances to take a 2-0 lead in a span of just 5:26.

Stemming the tide, Carolina continued to apply pressure and halved the deficit with 90 seconds left in the middle frame on a Nikolaj Ehlers laser from the slot.

Unfortunately, the Canes were unable to turn that momentum into an equalizer in the third period. Once again controlling play, their smattering of scoring chances found either a Seattle skater, for one of the team's 23 blocks on the night, or goaltender Joey Daccord, who finished with 35 saves in the Kraken cage.

At the other end, Frederik Andersen made 13 saves on 15 shots, but suffered his first regulation defeat in seven starts.

CAR at SEA | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal in three games and has found the scoresheet four times in his last five outings.
  • The loss ends Carolina's season-best point streak at 12 games (10-0-2).

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the contest...

"I thought we played well... You have to score more than one with the amount of zone time that we had. And with the opportunities that we had, you have to find a way to get more than one [goal]."

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts...

"We really just didn't capitalize on our chances. They're a team that, when they're up, they hunker down well, and they don't give you much. [They give you] a lot of shots from the outside, and I don't think we did a good enough job of getting in front of them. They box out well. We had a chance to tie it up. For the most part, it was a good game; it just didn't really click offensively."

Jordan Staal discussing puck management...

"There were some turnovers, for sure. That kind of cost us a couple of goals. There could have been a few decisions with the puck offensively that we could have done a better job [with]. Shooting when we need to or passing when we need to. The execution we needed wasn't there offensively, and we came up short."

Rod Brind'Amour on moving forward from here...

"If we can play like that, we're going to be fine. Tonight was just one of those nights. We didn't get a bounce all night. We've got to keep working for them, which I thought we did tonight."

Jordan Staal looking to Wednesday in Vancouver...

"It's about the next one. We'll learn from what we had going on tonight, take care of the bodies, and get ready for the next game. These road trips are tough. Everyone's got to go through them, and we've got to have a little better effort and get on a roll on this trip."

Rod Brind'Amour speaks on tonight's 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

What's Next?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Tuesday. They'll return to game action on Wednesday against the Canucks.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, March 4 at Vancouver | 10:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 10 vs. Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

