Alves Carrying Canes' Equipment Torch

RALEIGH, N.C. - Equipment managers are the hardest-working men in hockey. It's a fact.

No one works the hours they do. From meticulously preparing the locker room hours before players arrive for morning skate to unloading the gear at 3 a.m. in a third road city in four days, it's a role that requires sacrifice and selflessness, atop unparalleled attention to detail.

It's not glamorous, and their work isn't always noticed by the eye of the casual fan, but it is one of the most important jobs in an organization.

Fortunately, even prior to the franchise's first season in the NHL in Hartford, the position has been in good hands. Between Skip Cunningham, Wally Tatomir, and Bob Gorman, only three men had served in the role from 1972 to 2025, carrying the Whalers from their WHA days all the way to the present times.

And after leading the charge for the last five years and amassing 37 seasons in total, Gorman has started the transition to the next chapter of his life.

The departure left sizeable shoes to fill, but some that Jorge Alves is ready to embrace.