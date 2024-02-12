Injury Report: Raanta To Miss "At Least A Few Weeks"

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without netminder Antti Raanta for some time.

After entering in relief on Thursday amid the team's win over the Colorado Avalanche, the veteran netminder looked sharp as he turned away all nine shots faced. Unfortunately, when the team returned for the third period, Pyotr Kochetkov was back between the pipes after Raanta had been ruled out with a lower-body injury.

"Rants is going to be out for a couple [of] weeks," Rod Brind'Amour shared on Saturday morning. "It's nothing serious, serious, but he'll be at least a couple of weeks, at least."

The latest injury is a tough blow for the Finnish goalie, who appeared to have turned a corner after a rocky start to the season. 6-2-1 with a 2.09 goals against average (GAA) since the holiday break, he did an admirable job of shouldering the workload in net in January as both Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov were on the shelf.

Now, thankfully with Kochetkov back available, the team will need the services of Spencer Martin.