Injury Report: Raanta To Miss "At Least A Few Weeks"

Pesce could return on team's western road trip

2.12.24 Raanta Injury Report
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without netminder Antti Raanta for some time.

After entering in relief on Thursday amid the team's win over the Colorado Avalanche, the veteran netminder looked sharp as he turned away all nine shots faced. Unfortunately, when the team returned for the third period, Pyotr Kochetkov was back between the pipes after Raanta had been ruled out with a lower-body injury.

"Rants is going to be out for a couple [of] weeks," Rod Brind'Amour shared on Saturday morning. "It's nothing serious, serious, but he'll be at least a couple of weeks, at least."

The latest injury is a tough blow for the Finnish goalie, who appeared to have turned a corner after a rocky start to the season. 6-2-1 with a 2.09 goals against average (GAA) since the holiday break, he did an admirable job of shouldering the workload in net in January as both Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov were on the shelf.

Now, thankfully with Kochetkov back available, the team will need the services of Spencer Martin.

Claimed off of waivers from Columbus on January 19, Martin was outstanding in a 26-save victory over Boston on January 24. Kochetkov and Raanta have played all five games since, but the team's new #41 will be needed this weekend as the Canes take on Arizona and Vegas back-to-back Friday and Saturday.

"With this position, you always have to be ready to go," Martin said in an interview after joining the team a few weeks ago. "The first few games are always exciting."

Andersen remains working one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder following the netminder being cleared to return after suffering from blood clotting issues since early November. There is no timetable on when he may rejoin the full team.

Pesce Questionable For Tuesday

On the blue line, Brind'Amour gave a "we'll see" when asked about Brett Pesce's status for Tuesday night in Dallas.

The defender has been out of the lineup since Tuesday due to illness, but he did take part in Saturday's morning skate and Monday's practice.

Without #22, Dmitry Orlov has jumped up to play alongside Brady Skjei, leaving Jalen Chatfield and Tony DeAngelo as the third pair.

Pesce ranks fourth among all Canes in time on ice this season, playing an average of 20:18 per night.

